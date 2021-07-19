Fashion
Gen Z fashion trends to try that aren’t mom jeans
The controversy behind Gen Z’s love for mom jeans and mid-pieces is old news now, but what about all of the other Gen Z trends that have been less noticed? Not everything that Gen Z claims is so controversial on social media, although there are a lot of trends that are a bit daring. Like so many other aspects of the Gen, Gen Z’s fashion choices aim to make a statement often including an embrace of fluid parts between the sexes or recover what was not cool (like mom jeans) with admirable irreverence.
While you might not be ready to bring mom jeans back into the rotation, there are plenty of Gen Z trends to try if you’re bored with your current look. From slip-on dresses to crop tops with square blazers and pastel hair colors, here are Gen Z trends for anyone looking to channel their inner twenties. And, good news, many of these items may already have been in your wardrobe a few decades ago.
Slip dresses
There is something a little outrageous about a slip dress. Is it going out outfit or something better kept in the bedroom? Gen Z grabbed ’90s slip-on dresses as a new city party look and the right accessories can make these dresses feel restaurant ready instead of looking more like intimate attire. If you want to try on a slip dress, try pairing it with a light jacket and go for a fairly long hem. Even Gen Z adopts the longer cut, often hitting mid-calf. Add heels (or white platform sneakers) and a bag and you’re good to go. Depending on your comfort level, you can even leave your bra at home.
Pastel Hair
Changing hair color can be a bold choice, especially with the pastel palette that’s currently trending with Gen Z. While all of the rainbow colors are on trend, pastels seem particularly popular. . And, instead of dyeing their entire hair in one color, many Gen Zers go for thick highlights in the front and leave their roots dark. Some attribute these hair choices to the boredom that comes with being in their 40s, and even with looser restrictions this summer, many people still feel restless and interested in trying something daring. If this is a look you want to try without commitment, hair makeup might be the right way to start.
Crop tops
Gen Z has a retro vibe and crop tops are no exception. From skin revealers to more modest ones, crop tops come in a variety of fits and they can also be fitted with scarves and tied to match your mood. The prints are usually plain or retro with a bohemian touch and can also be paired with hair scarves. Perfect for a hot summer evening, the look is sexy and youthful, but also a throwback to the 70s and 90s and can be layered over a blazer or worn with high waisted pants to add a touch of modesty if desired.
Flared jeans
Mom jeans aren’t the only denim trend championed by Gen Z. Flare jeans are back. And, for those who don’t clean their closets often, there’s a good chance there are still some flare jeans lying around as they have appeared a number of times over the decades. This time around, they’re taller than when they came back in the late ’90s, which is something older generations can have behind and, taller waist lines make all of those crop tops easier to wear. . Plus, for anyone involved in the skinny jeans vs. mom jeans debate, flare jeans make a fashion statement of their own.
Sunglasses with colored lenses
Vintage sunglasses aren’t new, but colored lens sunglasses are resurfacing with the younger generation, making them perfect for anyone looking to embrace Gen Z trends without giving too much thought to how to wear them. take the plunge. From orange to pink to blue, Gen Z is pairing colorful lenses with retro frames from all eras, including sunglasses from the 50s and even rectangular sunglasses from the 90s. Basically, If there is one form of sunglasses that you haven’t seen in style in a while, Gen Z is bringing it back with colored lenses, even heart-shaped glasses are a fair game.
Gender fluid clothing
While the concept of gendered clothing has been gradually deconstructed from generation to generation, Gen Z continues the process with looser cuts and looks that combine traditionally masculine and feminine elements. Celebrities like Billie Eilish helped shine a light on these trends by rejecting the idea that women must be dressed in tight-fitting outfits to be successful. Adopting flowing clothing options for the genre that may seem outside of your typical gender norms can be liberating for your fashion confidence and can be as simple as an oversized jacket with a flamboyant print, regardless of your identity. kind.
