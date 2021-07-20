Fashion
Everlane Sale: Up to 60% Off Chic Styles
CNN
–
Everlans moved from Choose What You Pay sales to fixed price offers that we can’t complain about, for example, current brands Summer sale, which offers up to 60% off essentials all year round. Were all for stocking up for winter in summer and vice versa, but there are also great deals available on summer dresses; Summer T-shirts made from the brand’s Air line in breathable, moisture-wicking fabric; and city essentials like backpacks suitable for laptops.
We’ve rounded up some of the top picks from Everlanes on sale for men and women below. Just keep in mind that most (if not most) of the items on sale are final sales, so be sure of your size and read customer reviews before purchasing.
The Tiered Eyelet Dress ($ 102, originally $ 128; everlane.com)
Everlan
Ruffled eyelet dress
This loose, long dress gives you all the freedom you could possibly need in an everyday summer basic, and the grommet panels also let air in in warmer weather.
The Clean Silk Picnic Top ($ 66, originally $ 78; everlane.com)
Everlan
Clean silk picnic top
Floating at the front and elegantly draped at the back, this versatile top is perfect to slip on at the weekend or dress up for a date. Although it is 100% silk, you can machine wash it in cold water.
The modern utility lace-up boot ($ 74, originally $ 185; everlane.com)
Everlan
The modern utility lace-up boot
These hiking boots are ideal for summers in cities where wearing sandals all day results in rough feet when you get home. At 60% off, that’s too good a deal to pass up. (Everlane recommends going half a size up, as they have a narrower fit.)
The Ruched Mini Dress ($ 62, originally $ 78; everlane.com)
Everlan
The gathered mini dress
Dress it up, dress it up in summer, the perfect LBD cotton goes with anything, anywhere, and it’s great for mornings when you really don’t feel like getting dressed. Plus, he’ll be super cute with some tall boots from last year and a leather jacket this fall.
The Modern Snap Backpack ($ 31, originally $ 78; everlane.com)
Everlan
The modern Snap backpack
Matte black and water resistant, this all-purpose backpack will carry your 15-inch MacBook in addition to a few groceries or a change of clothes. The leather details add a bit of polish, so this bag is just as stylish for the office as it is on the street.
The off-the-shoulder bodysuit ($ 24, originally $ 40; everlane.com)
Everlan
The off-the-shoulder bodysuit
Dresses, jeans, skirts, shorts and work Zoom calls where you only need the shoulders? This body is there for you, and its neckline accompanies you effortlessly in your evenings.
The ReNew Air Short ($ 35, originally $ 50; everlane.com)
Everlan
ReNew Air shorts
Made from recycled polyester and spandex, these shorts are ventilated on hot summer days and allow you to work on your tan with a 7 inch inseam. With built-in four-way stretch and moisture-wicking capabilities, they’re with you wherever the day takes you.
The Forever Slip-On Sneaker ($ 42, originally $ 60; everlane.com)
Everlan
Forever slip-on sneakers
Citrus-colored sneakers spice up your summery jeans and t-shirt wardrobe, and the comfy slip-on style makes it easy to transition from the sofa to the city.
The Athletic Organic Four-Way Stretch Jeans | Uniform ($ 28, originally $ 72; everlane.com)
Everlan
The Athletic Organic Four-Way Stretch Jeans | Uniform
Designed for guys with athletic legs and hips, these jeans are backed by a 365 day warranty, which means if something weird happens in a year (you wash them and they shrink drastically, for example) they will be replaced. They also have green credibility: They’re made in a LEED-certified factory in Vietnam, and the dyeing methods use less than half the water from regular processes.
The Midweight Slim Chino ($ 27, originally $ 68; everlane.com)
Everlan
Mid-weight slim chinos
The perfect year-round chinos go just as well with an ankle cuff with a t-shirt as they do with buttons and sweaters in the seasons to come. And at under $ 30, it’s basically a steal.
The Seersucker Short Sleeve Shirt ($ 35, originally $ 50; everlane.com)
Everlan
Short-sleeved seersucker shirt
From picnics to work days at the office, this seersucker shirt is the perfect top for dressier summer days (or pair it with relaxed shorts for a more casual look).
