



Last week, Phoebe Philo announced her return to the fashion world with an eponymous brand to launch early next year, nearly four years after leaving LVMH-owned Celine in the hands of her successor Hedi. Slimane. The news has been hailed by womenswear fanatics who mourn her absence (such as those who commemorate his decade at Old Cline on social networks), and the men who kept a close eye on her personal style. Should we expect the smart, clean clothes that so-called philophiles revered? Or is Philos actually working on something quite different? In this week’s episode of the Corporate Lunch, GQs style and clothing podcast, global style director Noah Johson, associate editor Samuel Hine and fashion critic Rachel Tashjian ask: is Phoebe Philo the most misunderstood fashion designer? Could it be that the Philo we adore is his personal style and in fact his design aesthetic is something much stranger than what we tend to remember? She always had that loose elegance that is truly ambitious, Noah says of Philos’ own style, but her influence and actual output is poorly understood. It was imitated so much that people seem to have the knockoffs in their heads rather than what she actually did, Rachel adds, which was really surreal and pretty trendy and even funny. Philo is often considered the author of a contemporary minimalist designer who created a clean work wardrobe for a woman of good taste. But take a look at Philos’ full body of work and you’ll see a much scarier and more trendy picture. When she took the reins of Chloe in 2001, she invented a party girls’ response to bohemian chic, with low pants and flippy mini-dresses. (She also launched the it-bag market by demonstrating a savvy talent for commercialism.) At Céline, where she worked from 2008 to 2017, she reinvented the ultimate bourgeois brand with quirks like luxury lined with fur on Birkenstocks, thematic collections around the performance of Yves Klein, Benji B’s original killer tapes, and an underlying stream of perversion. She once described her job as vulgar, loaded, intense. She was often referred to as a feminist designer, but her super intimate and almost diaristic clothes are hard to assimilate in the message-driven mind of today’s politically charged fashion world. It’s hard to imagine him putting the VOTE product on the run. In fact, and if Philos’ most important influence was not on women’s clothing but on men’s clothing enthusiasts like Kanye West, who wore the Philos Spring 2011 blouse during a performance at Coachella? It’s probably Celine’s outfit that is the most culturally relevant, Sam says. The most important question of all, however: do we think she will make menswear? To find out more about Philos returnplus why the new Gossip Girl rules, whether True romance is Christian Slater’s best film, and the Bottega Venetaissancetune in Corporate Lunch on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

