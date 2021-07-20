Fort Worth Favorite Noble 31 Celebrates Women-Owned Brands in Texas

There’s one reason why cities in North Texas hang out on a regular basis lists of the best cities to start a business. Dallas-Fort Worth’s conducive business environment and lack of state income tax have long been hospitable to young start-ups, but what is perhaps not as well known are the areas wealth of successful women entrepreneurs. As the number of women-owned businesses increases, Dallas-Fort Worth has become a welcome starting point. After a particularly trying year, two local entrepreneurs, Madi Davis and Mackenzie Moore of luxury fashion brand Noble 31, focused on one specific faction to celebrate: the entrepreneurial female duo.

“Over the past year, Mackenzie and I, like everyone else, were disheartened by the cancellation of events, the unknown of the future, and the length of it all. We turned to our fellow entrepreneurs in Texas to see how they were handling these uncertain times, ”said Davis. PaperCity. “We were blown away by these businesses owned by incredibly talented women who rose to the occasion.”

To honor the sisters, mother-daughter duos and best friends who inspired Davis and Moore (who are sisters themselves), they reached out to dress the women in some of their favorite Noble 31s. styles of the season. Known for their lush hues, rich fabrics, and effortless designs structured enough to hold their Texas shape, the Fort Worth-based brand is a perfect match for virtually any wardrobe.

Desiree Cox and Tori Gonzales of All the Wire wearing Noble 31.

All the thread

By making and hand-stamping personalized jewelry, raised friendship bracelets, and 14k gold necklaces, Denton sisters Tori Gonzales and Desiree Cox have created an elegant way to share their personal stories with All the thread.

“We are blown away by the love and attention to detail that Sisters Tori and Desiree put into their handmade jewelry,” said Davis. “Their designs allow people to share their stories and wear jewelry that means something to them. The background behind the phrase “I love you all the thread” is just too cute.

What do you think is the best thing about working with your sister?

“The best thing should be how easy it can be. We know each other like the backs of our hands, so there are no fluff, real talking. We laugh, we cry, we exhale This is the safest space. Desiree Cox

Lizzi Means Duplantis and Sarah Means of Miron Crosby wearing Noble 31.

Miron crosby

With a touch of high fashion, playful patterns and a rich West Texas workforce history,Miron crosbyhas grown into the itcowboy boot brand in Dallas and beyond.

“We are so inspired by Lizzie and Sarah. The Means sisters also created a custom line similar to our just launched Workshop by Nobel 31. The colors, intricate design and craftsmanship tradition of assembling their boots is simply magical, ”said Moore. “Madi and I are suckers for a shapely cowboy boot too.”

What is your best professional memory while working with your sister?

“We opened our physical store and launched our collection the same day. I was a nervous wreck but Lizzie insisted that we stop working and go to dinner and a party margarita. We laughed and chatted about what the future might look like for us, and I learned so much from her that night. It’s one of my favorite memories. “Sarah means

Rank & Style’s Beth Zerdecki, Jamie Chandlee and Dalton Young wear the Noble 31.

Rank and style

Sifting through hundreds of verified reviews, best-selling products, editorial recommendations and social media influence, the Texas-based trio behind Rank and style handles the intoxicating collection of online data for you, so you can shop their simplified choices with confidence.

Today there are so many beauty and lifestyle products on the market, so having recommendations and rankings like the Rank and Style trio allows you to shop for the best brands and products, ”says Davis. “They help consumers know what they’re getting into.”

What do you think is the best thing about working with your Rank & Style trio?

“Having that extra pair of eyes and an opinion you can trust is such an invaluable thing. While some solo business owners prefer having advisors, I really think it’s extremely important to have advisors. business partners who have as much skin in the game as you. We celebrate victories together and we face challenges together. I am very fortunate to have two very smart women by my side in this business. – Beth Zerdecki

Jace and Vic Fletcher from Nameless Corndog

Nameless Corndog

With an inherent knack for beloved fried food, Jace and Vic Fletcher are members of thisFletcher family the mother-daughter duo serve mouth-watering stick food and funnel cakes throughout Texas and Colorado.

What do you think is the best thing about working with your mom?

“We are the perfect complements. I am the visionary and she is the nut and bolts behind the operation. I constantly push the boundaries and she brings me back, which seems to translate into a gradual but stable business. Jace fletcher

Best professional memory with his daughter?

Touring Circuit of the Americas with protective helmets while under construction in 2012. This is the Austin track that hosts the annual Formula 1 race. 2. Attend Beastro at the Fort Worth Zoo in Fort Worth’s Main Street Arts Festival and Mayfest each spring. We tend to mix a bit of business and fun into all of our events, usually in the form of local art and produce reading, wine tasting, and corn dog feasting. Vic Fletcher