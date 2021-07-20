The amfAR 2021 gala red carpet was a celebration of haute couture





Celebrated as an opulent screening of haute couture, the amfAR gala closing the Cannes Film Festival has a reputation as one of the most glamorous nights on the red carpet circuit. This year’s event, which was themed around the film I Am A Movie Star, was no exception to the avant-garde legacy of galas. Held on July 16 at Villa Eilenroc in Antibes, France, celebrities gathered to raise funds and raise awareness for AIDS research, and the stars once again took to the red carpet at the amfAR 2021 gala to present their most beautiful outfits. The dresses were cut into high slits by Stella Maxwell and Nina Dobrev and shaped into dramatically voluminous silhouettes as seen on Regina King, Cindy Bruna and Jessica Wang. In a contemporary Etro dress, Pose actor Mj Rodriguez portrayed 2021’s ever-lingering trend for strappy cutouts, while Rachel Brosnahan opted for an on-trend gown made up of timeless signatures from Vivienne Westwood (think expertly draped, a sculpted bodice, and an oversized skirt ). The color history of the evening was relatively low-key in a black and white palette, except for a few pops of color found in jewelry and multi-colored crystals. Below, check out the best red carpet looks from the amfAR gala, and if you’re craving another dose of refined glamor, browse all of the best looks from the Cannes Film Festival. Mr. J. Rodriguez Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images Days after making her Cannes red carpet debut in an ethereal hoodie look by Emmy nominee Etro Pose The star arrived at the amfAR gala in a strappy sea foam dress also from the Italian fashion house. King Regina P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images Regina King arrived at the amFAR 2021 gala in a black and white Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress. The custom design featured a shimmering beaded bustier and a voluminous skirt and stole. Designed by Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, the Kings look was completed with Boucheron diamond rings and earrings. Rachel Brosnahan Samir Hussein / WireImage Styled by Law Roach, Rachel Brosnahan wore a bespoke peach dress by Vivienne Westwood and multicolored jeweled earrings from Cartier. With her one-shoulder gown, gathered bodice and voluminous skirt, the look of the actors was the epitome of Westwood. Stella maxwell P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images For her red carpet appearance at the highly anticipated gala, Stella Maxwell wore a colorful, printed Versace dress with a sheer black overlay. Cindy Bruna Samir Hussein / WireImage Model Cindy Bruna wore a high-low blazer dress with a white puffed hem by Jean Paul Gaultier, dazzling jewels by Pomellato and strappy and lace-up Louboutin heels. Nina Dobrev Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images For the avant-garde gala, Nina Dobrev wore a strapless dress by Mnot with an angular, pointy bodice and a thigh slit. For accessories, Dobrevs stylist Kate Young chose a dark leather Christian Dior clutch and a diamond choker from Messika by Kate Moss. Julianne Hough Andreas Rentz / amfAR / Getty Images Julianne Hough wore an off-white Nicolas Jebran dress and Bvlgari jewelry to the annual Cannes gala. Hana Cross Samir Hussein / WireImage The young model wore a black two-piece Mnot look and a Salvini Gioielli sparkling diamond necklace to the amfAR gala. Maria bakalova Andreas Rentz / amfAR / Getty Images For her red carpet ensemble, Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova turned to Giorgio Armani for a tailored velvet dress with a pink crystal bodice. Jessica wang Samir Hussein / WireImage Fashion influencer Jessica Wang wore a voluminous asymmetric dress by Nicolas Jebran, Bvlgari jewelry and crisscross Aquazarra heels.

