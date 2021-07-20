Reese Witherspoon wows fans in a hot pink dress we want too



















July 19, 2021 – 6:36 PM BST



Brandi fowler Reese Witherspoon delighted fans when she appeared on Instagram wearing a hot pink sundress that we want too

Reese witherspoon just might be the queen of summer gingham – and we can’t get enough of it. MORE: Reese Witherspoon Stuns In Striped Gown In Mouthwatering Adventure The Oscar winner once again gave us all the vibes of the season when she shared a photo on Instagram that showed her striking a pose in a backyard near a white picket fence dressed in a bright pink gingham dress from her chic Southern Belle brand Draper James. Reese’s Draper James Gingham Dress Is So Perfect For Summer Picnics Reese completed the look with studded sandals, oversized square-brimmed sunglasses and a summer hat woven behind her back. She also webbed a woven tote bag to match her hat. RELATED: Reese Witherspoon’s Chic Striped Dress Gives Us Major Summer Vibes SHOP: Reese Witherspoon twins with niece in matching looks so perfect for summer The bag looked so perfect for picnics, and it was fitting considering the Big Little Lies star seemed to be heading for a (or at least a fun outdoor party). She not only looked ready for the occasion with her outfit, but there was also a bottle of wine sticking out of her bag. “If a Paloma were a dress @draperjames,” Reese captioned the post. Famous friends and fans of Reese went wild over the look, with Selma Blair writing, “I love, love, love this pink gingham.” “So summery,” added one fan, while another replied, “This dress is a dream!” We loved it too and found it on Draper James. Barbara utility dress in gingham seersucker, $ 150, The clothier James BUY NOW Before Reese made fans swoon in her pink gingham dress, she enjoyed a foodie adventure in another dress that was the epitome of relaxed summer chic. STORE: Reese Witherspoon’s spring gingham dress is the perfect WFH chic The Little Fires Everywhere star rocked a white and blue striped dress paired with a gold necklace as she walked into a cafe and tried a peanut butter, jelly and bacon sandwich, which she said was a bit salty, but also the perfect mix. Reese embarked on a tantalizing foodie adventure in a blue striped sundress While Reese didn’t point out that the dress was designed by Draper James, it was almost identical to the brand’s blue and white striped wrap dresses that work so well for summer day parties. If you’re looking for a casual summer outfit with a chic twist (and a bit of foodie fun, too), look no further than Reese’s Instagram feed and Draper James site. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox. The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

