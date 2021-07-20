Save up to 40% on top picks for men and women

Fashion
Summer in Canada is one of the most beautiful times of the year, filled with sunshine, warm weather and epic sales.
Roots is just one of many Canadian retailers who are taking advantage of the season by offering their Summer sale, with hundreds of styles for men, women and children up to 40% off.
Whether you’re looking to grab some of Roots’ iconic sweatshirts or some comfy casual wear, there’s a good chance you can find your new favorites for the season. You’ll want to be sure to shop the sale early, as sizes tend to sell out quickly.
In case you need some shopping inspiration, we’ve rounded up 11 of the best selling picks you won’t want to miss.
Perfect for warmer days, this lightweight dress is easy to put on and take on the go. It’s made from soft French terry fabric, just like your favorite sweatshirts, only lighter.
BUY: Roots, $ 50 (originally $ 70)
This super-soft hoodie is made from organic cotton and features a botanically tinted finish for a cool, vintage-inspired feel.
BUY: Roots, $ 70 (originally $ 98)
Designed with a slim fit and slightly cropped, these comfortable sweatshirts are sure to become your new benchmark for lounging.
BUY: Roots, $ 60 (originally $ 88)
Made with a classic fit for ultimate comfort, this contrasting tee is an easy choice for everyday wear.
BUY: Roots, $ 30 (originally $ 42)
Relieve your favorite summer moments with this colorful tie-dye hoodie, each with a unique dye effect.
BUY: Roots, $ 85 (originally $ 108)
For sweatshirts that don’t look sloppy, opt for these slim pants in a cool blue hue that captures the spirit of the season.
BUY: Roots, $ 60 (originally $ 88)
A breathable cotton and linen blend allows you to wear this jacket all year round depending on how you choose to layer it.
BUY: Roots, $ 90 (originally $ 118)
There is nothing more timeless than a checked flannel shirt, and this soft, brushed version will be very durable.
BUY: Roots, $ 40 (originally $ 78)
Inspired by the iconic Roots cabin socks, these sweatpants have a striped waistband and logo on the buttocks.
BUY: Roots, $ 60 (originally $ 78)
A dip-dye gradient effect has a unique, hand-made feel that stands out against a sea of plain t-shirts.
BUY: Roots, $ 30 (originally $ 42)
For a fun twist on the classic sweatshirt, this version features a zipper and a collared collar.
BUY: Roots, $ 60 (originally $ 78)
