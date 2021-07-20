Jevon Terance Brings New York Fashion Week to Downtown Lorain | Lorain County





Jevon Terance brought New York Fashion Week to Lorain through his latest runway collection. I’m so excited to bring this production to Lorain, Terance said. I’ve been to New York and Paris, but being here in Lorain is more like home. Multitudes gathered on July 18 to witness Terances’ first in-person fashion show since the start of last year. The show, presented by FireFish, took place in the back parking lot of the Lorain Palace Theater, 617 Broadway. We want to show people that you don’t have to think small, said Terance. You can think around the world, even from a small town. The looks consisted of genuine leather, suede, sequins and other decorative staples. Fans of the event marveled as 30 models graced the outdoor runway showcasing Terance’s latest collection inspired by the ’90s Ferrari 512 and Air Jordan 14 sneaker. Model Julia Jantz has been on Terance’s catwalks for three years and said she is still in awe. His clothes are so original to him, Jantz said. He’s constantly releasing new pieces, and it’s always new, always fresh. Terance said he was very grateful for the support and partnership from his fiancee, Mia Arredondo. She takes care of the models, schedules and everything, he said. We work so well as a team, and it’s amazing to see the show unfold the way it did. Terance thanked FireFish, the Aveda Artists team and all the sponsors for their contribution to the success of the shows. He said the business boom in Lorain has created partnerships and enables collaboration. We now have a family of businesses on Broadway who are ready to help each other out and want to see us all succeed, ”Terance said. ” It’s awesome. FireFish will also host a special live cabaret show downtown on August 10 by Jaclyn Bradley and Melissa Driscol, originally from Lorain.

