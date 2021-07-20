Seth Rogen’s Jimmy Kimmel Live outfit proves the sweet costume can go hard





Reports of the costume’s death can be greatly exaggerated, but to say that the garment has had it easy over the past year and a half would be just as misleading. Some people may have skipped the sweatpants and spent their time in the WFH world in jeans or collared shirts, but I don’t know anyone who dressed for the walk from the bedroom to the kitchen. Maybe you do! Maybe this person is you. If so, I applaud your courage, you weirdo. For the rest of the world, let Seth Rogen guide you to a return-to-real-life vibe that not only looks presentable but also comfortable. Rogen arrived at the back of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Last Friday, dressed in a black suit so gloriously unstructured, so incredibly soft, you feel like you can swap it for your pajamas and not notice the difference. The unbuttoned double-breasted jacket – a silhouette often reserved for the most ironed and waxed suits – hung easily from his shoulders, swaying in the breeze. The pants were of the pull-on variety, injecting a casual element that worked well with the simple heather gray T-shirt Rogen wore. (And if he wanted to hide that elasticated waist, he could have just buttoned up the jacket and increased the formality considerably.) The New Balance 990s at Rogen’s feet? Like the icing on the cake of this outfit sundae, just, you know … not exactly on top. The combined effect was basically “a cool guy who puts in the effort, but that’s not all. this It was gathered, but intentionally relaxed. It was, in other words, exactly how many people want to dress these days. If you’ve already identified the impulse within yourself, but weren’t able to determine what type of outfit would match your new sartorial parameters, well, you’ve just found it. The costume in all of its iterations is not dead, but the flexible costume is really living, man. Rogen knows it. And now you too. Want to channel Rogen’s vibe? Start here. Barena single-breasted blazer $ 350.00

farfetch.com Barena elasticated waist suit trousers $ 301.00

farfetch.com Everlane Organic Cotton Crewneck $ 18.00

everlane.com New Balance 990v5 sneakers $ 184.95

nordstrom.com Jonathan evans

Jonathan Evans is Esquire's Style Director, covering everything from fashion, grooming, accessories and, of course, sneakers.

