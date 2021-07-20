Fashion
Nordstrom’s birthday sale fashion deals you’ll want to grab ASAP
We’re just starting to shop for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Have we already added about a billion things to our basket? Perhaps. Have we already placed a few orders? Perhaps. But the deals keep popping up, and there’s still plenty of time to catch all of those iconic coins as they’re branded from afar!
Obviously, it was about browsing the fashion section right now. With over 100 new brands added for sale this year, we can’t help but find favorite after favorite. In fact, we just picked 11 more favorites that we want to wear ASAP. We would wear them now if we could! Check them out below and grab your favorites before they sell out:
1. This casual shirt
Rails was one of the first brands we researched during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale because we remember seeing some great button deals in recent years. We scored again this year with this just spacious enough top!
Get the Rails Hunter button-down shirt (originally $ 158) for only $ 99.90 at Nordstrom for a limited time!
2. These mega-chic mules
The right shoes can totally elevate an entire outfit, and we have no doubt that these chain mules could elevate even the most casual looks!
Get the Steve Madden Finn chain pointed toe mules (originally $ 90) for only $ 60 at Nordstrom for a limited time!
3. This puff-sleeve top
This ribbed knit top comes in the most beautiful colors, and we love the subtlety of the puffed sleeves. You can definitely dress this piece up or down!
Get the 1.STATE Ribbed Puff Sleeve Top (originally $ 59) for only $ 39 at Nordstrom for a limited time!
4. This low waist dress
Your new summer uniform is officially on sale at Nordstrom! This dress with adjustable waist and stretch jersey fabric is the definition of comfort!
Get the Sweaty Betty Take It Easy – Drop Waist Dress (originally $ 78) for only $ 50 at Nordstrom for a limited time!
5. These slightly faded jeans
These jeans have a high waist and cropped straight legs. Pair them with any t-shirt, tank top or blouse and see how this button fly elevates the look even more!
Get the BP. High waist mom jeans with button fly (originally $ 45) for only $ 30 at Nordstrom for a limited time!
6. This versatile shirt
So many Nordstrom reviewers wear this ruffle shirt like a dress and were totally on board. It’s too good to be kept only at home!
Get the Free People Intimely FP Adella Ruffle Nightie (originally $ 88) for only $ 55 at Nordstrom for a limited time!
7. This off-the-shoulder blouse
We were absolutely in love with the romanticism of this chiffon blouse and its ruffle details!
Get the CeCe Off Shoulder Ruffle Blouse (originally $ 99) for only $ 66 at Nordstrom for a limited time!
8. These high-end leggings
In terms of style, these leggings obviously stand out, but they are also moisture wicking and have flat seams to keep you comfortable even during the most sweaty workouts!
Get the Beyond Yoga Lux High Waist Leggings (originally $ 79) for only $ 50 at Nordstrom for a limited time!
9.This floral dress
This dress has royal vibes she reminds We of something we could seeDuchess Katewear, for example!
Get the Julia Jordan A-Line Dress With Ruffle Neck And Flare Sleeves (originally $ 129) for only $ 77 at Nordstrom for a limited time!
ten.This spacious designer tote
This Ted Baker tote is large and durable so you can carry all of your daily essentials while still having room for the extras. It also has a removable shoulder strap!
Get the Large Ted Baker Naahla Tote (originally $ 159) for only $ 95 at Nordstrom for a limited time!
11. This silky camisole
This adjustable camisole is a nice minimal wardrobe essential, ready for dates, girls’ nights and everything in between!
Get the Halogen woven tank top (originally $ 39) for only 23 $ at Nordstrom for a limited time!
