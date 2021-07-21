Fashion
17 cutout dresses that look great on virtually any body type
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.
Have you noticed the trend for cuts in fashion right now? Maybe you’ve wondered if this would look good on you and it’s officially time to find out!
If you’re worried that cutouts won’t be flattering for your body type, we’re here to prove you wrong! In fact, we’ve found a slew of stylish dresses with stunning cutouts, and buyers of various body types agree that they look and feel amazing! Plot ? Keep scrolling to buy our picks!
17 amazing cutout dresses that flatter so many different body types
Mini dresses
1. The side cutouts with straps on this GOBLES bodycon dress may seem intimidating, but reviews swear it’s comfortable and fabulous!
2. This just quella backless mini dress has a large cutout in the back that runs over the sides of the waist, which can actually slim your figure!
3. If you are looking for a more modest cut out look, this skater dress from BELONGSCI has two small slits on the sides that don’t reveal too much.
4. Another subtle cutout look is this MASKAZU t-shirt dress, which has small, knotted cutouts that run across the waist. Buyers love the unique touch!
5. The cutouts on this fluid mini dress by ECOWISH have an adorable lace overlay!
6. The front cutout on this she inbackless mini dress is created with her wrap style top, and the ruching on the skirt can give you some lower belly control!
7. Not a fan of skinny styles? This fluidmemorose dress with strappy side cutouts might be your best bet!
8. Reviews with different body types say this Acelitt casual tank top bodycon dress Gives them compliments every time they wear it!
9. This CHYRII Ruched Bodycon Dress has a single side cutout that is obsessing buyers!
Midi and Maxi Dresses
ten. You’ve probably seen the triangle cutout on all social media, and you can try it out for yourself with this NUFIWI maxi!
11. The cutout of this midi tied on the front summer dress ECOWISH is small, but it’s one of our favorite styles!
12. We love the fluid and airy look of this Meenew long dress, and how the back cutout peeks out from the sides!
13. Another side cutout look that is on the modest side is this chic midi dress Sugar lips!
14. This Zyyfly bodycon midi dress is a hit with Amazon buyers!
15. This satin midi dress by Fashionme there is elegance everywhere, and the small cutout under the bust shows the slightest touch of skin!
16. We also love the summer vibes of this CUPSHE midi dress, which has small cutouts on the sides!
17. If you want to make a serious statement, you’ll love the sultry cutouts that run down the side of this Salimdy dress!
Discover more of our choices and offers
