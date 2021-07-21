Eclectic New York Fashion Brand Sets Up Colorful Store In River Oaks





An acclaimed New York-based lifestyle brand has just reattached Houston for its first physical presence in Texas. Françoise Valentin, known for its vibrant colors and vintage aesthetic, will open in the tony River Oaks District (4444 Westheimer Road, office H-105). The new store is expected to open in the first week of September 2021, the company said. Representatives for Frances Valentine note that they have identified Houston as a leading market for their growth, given increased consumer demand and record e-commerce sales figures, according to a press release. For years, customers in Texas have asked us to open a store in their home state, CEO Elyce Arons told CultureMap. So in February 2020, we hosted a trunk show in Houston and were overwhelmed with consumer participation and the excitement of our decision to open a storefront in the region quickly solidified. Although COVID has caused a delay, she continues, we couldn’t be more excited to finally open our doors in Houston. Like all of our stores, we want this place to be a place where customers can get together with friends and feel like they stumble upon new, exciting pieces with every visit. This launch in Houston, the fourth brand, follows the openings of bustling stores in New York; Palm Beach, Florida; and Sag Harbor, New York. Frances Valentine was launched in 2016 by Arons, known in the industry as a fashion powerhouse, and her longtime friends Andy and Kate Spade. The trio have designed an eclectic line of vintage-modern clothing, footwear and accessories. Since then, women have flocked to targeted hair salons, retail and online stores for unique and heirloom bullion coins. As for the store, New York-based designer Steven Sclaroff will oversee a look that focuses on neutral fixtures with hand-selected vintage furniture, an curated art collection of bold colorful pieces, and a chandelier from the mid-century in the central foyer, press material Note. It’s the perfect new home for Frances Valentine, Arons added in a statement, we’re excited to open our first Texas location in Houston here in the District.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://houston.culturemap.com/news/fashion/07-21-21-frances-valentine-river-oaks-district-open-september-21-elyce-arons-kate-spade/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos