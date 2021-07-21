St. Johns County Dress Code Survey Results Released





The district sent the survey to students after the controversy surrounding the Bartram Trail high school yearbook, in which photos of female students were edited.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. The results of the dress code survey following the Bartram High School Yearbook controversy have been released and the results show mixed reactions from parents. In May, students at Bartram Trail High School in St. Johns County opened their yearbooks to find that more than 80 photos of college girls had been edited to censor their breasts. The yearbook sparked a controversy over the inequalities in the dress code between male and female college students. In total, more than 12,000 people responded to the survey, which covered a wide variety of topics from wearing pajamas to gang-related clothing. In the survey, parents were asked to strongly agree, agree, disagree or strongly disagree with the following statements: Personal attire can be in the style of the day. Clothing, piercings and accessories displaying profanity, violence, discriminatory messages, sexually suggestive phrases, advertisements, phrases or symbols of alcohol, tobacco or drugs are unacceptable. Gang graffiti will not be drawn or worn on backpacks, notebooks, files, papers, clothing or any other object or on the body of any student on school property. Pajamas and lingerie are not to be worn as outerwear on campus. Helmets, including, but not limited to: caps, hats, bandanas and / or sunglasses, should not be worn on campus unless authorized by the school administration for religious, medical or other reasons. . Students should wear shoes that are safe and appropriate for the learning environment. Middle and elementary school students must wear shoes with a back or a heel strap. High school students can wear backless shoes. Room slippers are prohibited. Clothing should cover areas from armpit to armpit, up to 5 inches in length across the top of the thigh. Tops should have straps and be long enough to adequately cover the waist and not expose the stomach. Sheer or mesh garments should be worn with opaque garments over or under that meet the garment coverage standard (as defined in the previous statement). Rips or tears in clothing should be less than 5 inches in length from the top of the knee. The survey showed that parents broadly supported the guidelines set by the district in the survey. However, in the comments, parents seem divided over the strictness or leniency of the dress code. Some parents said most students should be allowed to wear whatever they choose, while others asked for uniforms. “As long as we agree to send our kids to school with the clothes we buy, and it doesn’t show too much, you should be fine!” a parent wrote. “Adhering to dress code guidelines is a challenge. I’m in favor of a school uniform like other neighboring counties,” suggested another parent. Survey results 1. Personal attire can be in the style of the day. Clothing, piercings and accessories displaying profanity, violence, discriminatory messages, sexually suggestive phrases, advertisements, phrases or symbols of alcohol, tobacco or drugs are unacceptable. Strongly agree: 72%

Agree: 21%

Disagree: 3%

Strongly disagree 4% 2. Gang graffiti will not be drawn or worn on backpacks, notebooks, files, papers, clothing or any other object or on the body of a student on school property. Strongly agree 78%

Agree: 18%

Disagree: 2%

Strongly disagree: 2% 3. Pajamas and lingerie are not to be worn as outerwear on campus. Strongly agree: 63%

Agree: 27%

Disagree: 7%

Strongly disagree: 3% 4. Helmets, including, but not limited to: caps, hats, bandanas and / or sunglasses, should not be worn on campus unless authorized by the school administration for religious, medical reasons. or others. Strongly agree: 31%

Agree: 32%

Disagree: 25%

Strongly disagree: 12% 5. Students should wear shoes that are safe and appropriate for the learning environment. Middle and elementary school students must wear shoes with a back or a heel strap. High school students can wear backless shoes. Room slippers are prohibited. Strongly agree: 43%

Agree: 40%

Disagree: 11%

Strongly disagree: 5% 6. Clothing should cover areas from armpit to armpit, up to 5 inches in length across the top of the thigh. Tops should have straps and be long enough to adequately cover the waist and not expose the stomach. Strongly agree: 40%

Agree: 36%

Disagree: 15%

Strongly disagree: 10% 7. Sheer or mesh garments should be worn with opaque garments over or under that meet the garment coverage standard (as defined in the previous statement). Strongly agree: 55%

Agree: 39%

Disagree: 4%

Strongly disagree: 2% 8. Tears or tears in clothing must be less than 5 inches in length from the top of the knee. Strongly agree: 33%

Agree: 38%

Disagree: 20%

Strongly disagree: 9%

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstcoastnews.com/article/news/education/st-johns-county-school-district-releases-results-of-dress-code-survey-bartram-trail-yearbook-conroversy/77-c72bad58-5acc-4027-930b-5fb9757842df The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos