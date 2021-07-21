Zoe Saldaa on Red Carpet Fashion and Her Adidas Collection

Zoe Saldaa hasn’t let go of her sweatpants yet.

During the pandemic, I definitely became more casual in my everyday attire while my family and I were at home, the 43-year-old actress and producer told Bustle. Leggings, t-shirts and sneakers have made countless appearances. We’ve all gotten so used to being comfortable on a regular basis that I honestly think it’s all here to stay.

Additionally, as a mother of three young boys under the age of six, Saldaa finds athleisure makes the transition from playground to dinner easier.

Since sportswear and loungewear are a permanent part of her wardrobe, it is only fair that she designed a few trendy but functional pieces. She teamed up with Adidas to bring her vision for everyday wear to life: think leggings with abstract, graphic prints and zip-up track jackets in cool blue tones for fall.

This collaboration really incorporates everything I had hoped for, says Saldaa of the collection, which launched on July 16 in Kohls. My goal is for the line to be not only accessible to all women, but also to make them feel comfortable, confident and beautiful.

Saldaa says she loved the creative process from start to finish, and loved working with different moodboards and color palettes to capture the essence of the collection, which is to look great while multitasking on the go.

I remember going to a business meeting at the park with my kids, she said. And running with my little ones, I remember thinking: Yes, that’s why moms need versatile pieces! We don’t have time to switch between work and being a mom.

Here, Saldaa talks about her favorite sportswear trends, her athletic look, and her tip for getting ready for a red carpet.

Courtesy adidas

What sportswear trends are you wearing the most right now? On the other hand, which trends don’t you really like?

I really like high waisted tights. Whether I’m on the set, traveling, or at home with my family, they’re always a must-have because they’re versatile and comfortable. Sportswear is great for my busy days and can be super stylish too, so I have no complaints. There isn’t an athleisure trend that I don’t like.

What’s your favorite look for going to the gym in style?

Definitely involve sweatpants, Puremotion sneakers, and a long sleeve top. I like [outfit] because it’s comfortable, easy and allows for a touch of color.

We only include products that have been independently selected by the Bustle editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

How would you describe your personal style at the moment?

I love the bright colors, flowing silhouettes and bold prints. In the new collection, I especially like the bright colors and prints on tights, capris and sweatshirts. It’s like I’m wearing works of art.

Do you have any tips for red carpet emergencies and how to avoid wardrobe accidents?

I always try to be as prepared as possible before hitting the red carpet by testing my outfits and asking all the questions. Can I walk in it? Do i feel better? Does everything fit correctly? If he can pass these tests, I try to completely embrace the look and work on him!

What are your predictions for the future of red carpet fashion?

Red carpet fashion will see people taking a lot of risk with fun and refreshing looks. After all the time spent indoors, even though sportswear has become a staple, there is always something exciting about dressing and expressing yourself through fashion. Lots of people have even redefined their personal style during downtime, so they’ve had some fun during awards season and beyond.

Would you ever wear athletic clothes on the red carpet?

Everyone should wear what they feel best [in], not only on the red carpet but every day. I love expressing myself and trying new looks so yeah I think I would! I love to wear sneakers with a dress, wear active dresses, and would love to pair a track jacket on a red carpet piece.