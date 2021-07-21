Dress for Success Palm Beaches Adds New Location





BELLE GLADE, Florida Dress for Success Palm Beaches is offering free services to Belle Glade and neighboring communities with the opening of a 1,000 square foot satellite site. The organization is dedicated to empowering women and providing tools for success in the world of work. The agency’s signature costume program will provide free business attire, so women are ready for a job interview and employment. Beyond clothing, Dress for Success Palm Beaches offers job preparation and professional development coaching to prepare women for future job interviews and the dynamics of a workplace. Over the past 10 years, women in South Florida have called the transformation a self-confidence boost. We’ve been planning to add our services to Glades for several years, and it’s finally happening, said Mary Hart, Executive Director of Dress for Success Palm Beaches. Hart recognizes the growing business in western Palm Beach County, particularly in the Belle Glade area with more employment opportunities available. Earlier this year, it was announced that a 140,000 square foot manufacturing plant is expected to be built in Belle Glade, creating more than 200 jobs. According to Hart, the proximity to CareerSource is a plus and an opportunity for even greater collaboration between the two agencies on the delivery of employment preparation programs. Women are accepted into the program on the recommendation of a social worker and advance appointments are required. The Belle Glade office is located at 1089 S. Main Street. To find out more about the program, Click here.

