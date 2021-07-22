Fashion
Fashion Can Be Very Exploiting Halima Aden on Why She Quit Modeling | Fashion
Halima Aden, the Muslim model who became a trailblazer in wearing her hijab on catwalks and in photoshoots, denounced the fashion industry and its exploitation of young models.
Aden left the industry in November 2020, citing compromised beliefs and feeling like a minority within a minority.
In a new BBC World Service interview with Tommy Hilfiger, Aden says that towards the end of her modeling career, she felt she had lost control of her identity. The past two years I have trusted the crew on set to make my hijab and that’s when I ran into problems, she said, like jeans placed over my head. instead of an ordinary scarf. The way they styled it, I was so far removed from my own image. My hijab kept shrinking and getting smaller and smaller with each shot.
In 2016, Aden was the first fully covered Muslim contestant to enter the Miss Minnesota USA pageant. She then signed with IMG Models.
When I started I thought: this will open the door for so many girls in my community, she says. I’ve never had the chance to flip through a magazine and see someone in a hijab, so being that person for the other girls was a dream come true. But the last two years [of my career], I had so many internal conflicts.
An initial clause in her modeling contract was a guarantee that she would have a locked box to change into. But over time, that caused problems, she says. I was on a set with another Muslim model and I was given a box to change into and it wasn’t. It didn’t go well with me, she said.
Reacting to stories of other models being exploited on set, Aden says in the interview that people in the industry think models are easy to exploit. Fashion can be a very profitable industry. Speaking about the mistreatment of the hair and makeup of color models on fashion sets, Aden says: There has to be diversity in the makeup crew, hairstylists (and) stylists. It’s not just about having a diverse podium. It’s also about the people behind the scenes.
In 2019, Aden made history when she became the first model to wear a burkini, designed by Tommy Hilfiger, in Sports Illustrated magazine.
It was such an amazing experience when you consider the story of [the burkini], she says. We have people who ban it on public beaches. We made all the statement to have it featured in Sports Illustrated. We pushed the needle. Although she made a statement, she said the experience was not all positive.
I felt like it was a thin line I had to walk, she said. I would disturb members of the Muslim community. [I would hear] comments like, This burkini is way too tight and Why would you shoot for a post [like that]? I felt like I was constantly trying to appease my Muslim fans, but also to stay very fashionable. Because some young fans sent me a message saying: We want to see you in new looks; we want to see your scarf [tied] differently.
Aden says that by leaving the industry, she hopes she has inspired younger models. If I did something, I gave the models a chance to express themselves, she says. I felt a great pressure being the first Muslim model to wear the industry hijab and I felt a sense of responsibility towards the girls who came after me.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2021/jul/22/fashion-can-be-very-exploitative-halima-aden-on-why-she-quit-modelling
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]