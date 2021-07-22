It’s all about sport, not sex appeal





With the opening ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, there is progress to be celebrated on the road to women’s equality in elite sports. In 1900, the first year that women competed in the Olympics, 2.2% of competitors were women. This year, 48.8% of competitors are, compared to 45% in 2016. And women’s events and their stars, at the Olympics and other competitions, are gaining more attention than ever. More coverage attracts new fans, and they remain interested, because the competitions are fantastic: intense, balletic, athletic and fierce. But there are still startling inequalities, especially when it comes to sexualization and uniforms, between women’s and men’s sports. Uniform conflicts continue to involve gender, racial and religious prejudices. It’s a losing game that must end. The Norwegian women’s beach handball team is receiving unprecedented attention after being fined by the European Handball Federation on Monday. Their offense? Players refused to wear the required bikini bottom and instead wore fairly long shorts, such as members of the men’s beach handball team. Each player was fined 150 euros (approximately $ 175). Beach handball is not an Olympic event, although it is featured at the Youth Olympic Games, but controversy renews complaints about the rules of Olympic sports, such as tennis, track and field and beach volleyball, where uniform requirements differ by gender. , and sexualize women. Register at Le Point Enter New York politics. By clicking Register, you agree to our privacy policy. In beach volleyball, for example, men wear non-revealing shirts and shorts, while women must don either bikini briefs with shirts at stomach level or one-piece suits cut high on the leg, with an open back and a mostly exposed chest. Such sexualization can be surprisingly open. In 2011, for example, the World Badminton Federation declared in order to promote a “more attractive presentation”, women had to wear skirts or dresses specifically to rekindle fans’ interest in the sport. And competitors who are ready to wear light clothing can also be attacked for this. Olivia Breen, an elite Paralympian long jumper and British sprinter, was recently confronted with an official who said her socks, almost identical to those beach handball players are required to wear, were too skinny. Then there is the swim cap controversy. With the With the Olympics just around the corner, FINA, which oversees swimming internationally, has yet to rule on whether black British swimmer Alice Dearing can wear a “Soul Cap” that properly covers her thick hair after initially banning it because it “does not match the natural shape of the head.” Forcing female competitors to dress shamelessly repels many girls, especially if they come from lower religions or cultures. It also pushes back women and men, who believe that women’s competition should focus on athletics, not the breasts and buttocks. Shaming women who want to compete in underwear is no better. The racist and xenophobic bans on headgear are not either. All athletes should be allowed to compete in clothing that allows them to be physically and emotionally comfortable. MEMBERS OF THE EDITORIAL BOARD are seasoned journalists who offer reasoned, fact-based opinions to encourage informed debate on the issues facing our community.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsday.com/opinion/editorial/olympic-beach-handball-dress-code-bikini-1.50311817 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos