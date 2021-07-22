The best dress watches for men aren’t just for the office anymore

Despite the alleged snobbery of the watchmaking world, there are actually surprisingly few rules when it comes to where, when and how to wear a timepiece. After all, most people who shake a diving watch are not exactly Jacques Cousteau, just as field watch enthusiasts are more likely to walk the grain aisle than to eat MREs on the battlefield. The same goes for dress watches. You don’t need to wear a dress watch with a suit, and you don’t need to wear a suit to wear a dress watch.

Since many watches are largely separated from their function, the lines can blur between different categories. This is why there isn’t exactly a strict definition of a dress watch, but there are a few widely accepted parameters. Dress watches are thin, have a smaller diameter, and a generally simple dial. This allows them to sit more comfortably under a dress shirt handle. Dress watches will often (but not always) have a leather strap rather than a steel strap. Since dress watches are so simple and thin, they work well as a everyday watch, and can easily be dressed up and paired with your everyday wardrobe.

As with any category of watches, there is a huge price range for dress watches. At the low end you will find reliable, precise and easy to maintain quartz watches, and at the high end, luxury dress watches with meticulous movements and impeccable craftsmanship.

These are some of the best dress watches to buy right now, whether you wear them with a suit for a wedding or with battered blue jeans at the bar.

1. Timex Marlin watch

These days, Timex is best known for its affordable quartz watches, but menswear maestro Todd Snyder took a peek in the brand’s archives and pulled out this gem. The Marlin is a mechanical watch with quirky details. The watch has numbers on the even numbers, rather than on quarter hours, and the numbers themselves are in an odd, elongated font. This watch is manually wound rather than automatic. Some might find this tedious, but it also gives you more time to appreciate the beautiful face of this watch.

The story continues

best dress watches -Timex Marlin Watch



Buy:



Timex marlin

$ 199.00



2. Seiko solar watch for men

Haven’t you heard that her hip is square? This watch from Seiko has a rectangular shape with a gold case and a matching gold dial. The simple watch eschews ornamentation in favor of a simple face with indexes, rather than numbers. The strap is in brown leather with crocodile embossing. Best of all, the solar powered quartz battery helps reduce the number of trips to the watch store.

best dress watches Seiko solar watch for men



Buy:



Seiko solar

$ 215.00



3. Junghans Meister automatic watch

Chronograph watches are generally associated with racing, pilot or diving watches, rather than dress watches. But Junghans manages to integrate three sub-dials, plus a day-date function in this automatic watch without compromising on thinness and elegance. The watch has a brown leather strap with a stainless steel case and a white dial.

Junghans Meister automatic watch, best dress watch



Buy:



Junghans dress watch

$ 1,915.00



4. Jaeger-Lecoultre Reverso Hommage

The Jaeger-Lecoultre Reverso is an iconic timepiece, and this version has been revisited with a blue dial, blue leather strap and stainless steel case, giving this watch a modern look. It is a hand-wound mechanical watch with a Swiss made 822/2 caliber movement. Since this is a Reverso, you can flip the face over to reveal the back and protect the face from potential damage. Understandably, you’re unlikely to wear this watch anywhere it could get damaged, but at the very least, it’s a pleasantly tactile feature that certainly beats a fidget spinner.

Jaeger-Lecoultre Reverso Tribute dress watch



Buy:



Jaeger Lecoultre Dress Watch

$ 8,750.00



5. Skagen Signature Mesh Watch

Skagen excels at making modern, minimalist watches, and the Signatur Mesh watch is no exception. This quartz watch features a fine mesh bracelet and a 40mm circular dial and unique stick indexes that feature minute digits rather than hours. The most notable feature is the unique turquoise face that sets it apart from standard white, gold, and silver.

Read more: The best pocket watches

Skagen Signatur Mesh Watch, the best dress watch



Buy:



Skagen dress watch

$ 95.00



6. Bambino men’s dress watch Orient

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but automatic doesn’t have to mean expensive. The Orient Bambino is the perfect example. It’s a under $ 150 watch with an automatic movement and a dial that looks a lot more expensive than it is. The watch has a stainless steel case with a sophisticated cream colored dial. Despite its classic look, it has some quirky details, such as a mix of stick indexes and Roman numerals for the hours and Arabic numerals for the minutes. Although not as well-known as Seiko, Orient has been a leading Japanese watch brand for over 70 years.

Read more: Best vintage watches

Bambino men’s dress watch Orient

Buy: Orient Bambino dress watch $ 139.99

7. Hamilton Intra-Matic Watch

Although best known as an American watchmaker, Hamilton has been under the aegis of the Swiss group Swatch for almost half a century. Perhaps this meeting of two watchmaking worlds makes the two-tone look particularly appropriate. The silver dial and gold case add a unique touch to this otherwise classic watch. This dress watch uses an automatic Swiss movement and a convenient date window.

Read more: Best Citizen Watches for Men

Hamilton Intra-Matic Watch



Buy:



Hamilton dress watch

$ 756.00



8. Nomos Glashutte Metro Datum watch

The world of watchmaking is notoriously obsessed with history and pedigree, which may come as a surprise that Nomos Glashutte has received so much praise and attention, considering he’s a child of the ’90s. Of course. , it’s not that surprising once you see these watches. The modern and minimalist look makes this dress watch both sober and remarkable. There is a seconds sub-dial, date window and a unique mint and red colored power reserve indicator. The bracelet is made from premium Horween leather, and it all costs less than four thousand, making it an investment, but not too expensive to eat the rich.

Nomos Glashutte Metro Datum watch, best dress watch



Buy:



Nomos dress watch

$ 3,780.00



9. Braun BN0024 Watch

You might associate Braun with electric razors, but this historic German company has dabbled in everything from coffee grinders and record players to watches. Take the BN0024 dress watch, which has a minimalist and modern look with simple Arabic numerals and a second sub-dial. The matte stainless steel case puts it on the more casual end of the dress watch spectrum, making it a great everyday watch.

Braun Watch BN0024, best dress watch



Buy:



Braun dress watch

$ 149.00



10. Breda Pei watch with leather strap

Not all watches have to be from a century-old brand. Breda has been around for about a decade and its watches are simple, stylish and affordable. This simple quartz dress watch has a green dial with gold details. The unadorned black leather strap and simple Arabic numerals give this watch a chic and modern look.

Breda Pei watch with leather strap



Buy:



Breda dress watch

$ 120.00



More from SPY

The best of SPY