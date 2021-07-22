Polk MP shoots and kills Davenport man on domestic call





POLK COUNTY, Fla. A Davenport man died after a deputy shot him during a domestic violence call, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the shooting involving an MP took place on Tuesday, July 20 in unincorporated Davenport. The member was not injured. According to the PCSO, the MP responded at a residence on County Road 547 North at around 10:30 p.m. after a caller reported that Gilberto Martinez-Nava and his ex-wife had an argument which turned physical. Martinez-Nava reportedly armed himself with a knife after the initial confrontation. The deputy arrived at the house and knocked on a side door, it was opened by an elderly woman. The sheriff claims that when Martinez-Nava saw the deputy responding, he began to charge him while holding the knife. The deputy shouted: Drop the knife! Drop the knife! But Martinez-Nava refused and continued to close the gap between the two men. Fearing for his life and safety, the deputy was forced to shoot on Martinez-Nava, falling him to the ground, still holding the knife. “ Martinez-Nava was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. The investigation shows that the deputy fired four shots, three in the chest of Martinez-Navas, and one in his arm. Several suicide notes were reportedly found in Martinez-Navas’ clothes. The deputy did not choose to shoot Mr. Martinez-NavaMr. Martinez-Nava chose to be shot by the deputy. Our deputy arrived to ensure the safety of the family, which ultimately did not happen the way we wanted., Sheriff Grady Judd said. The deputy who shot Mr. Martinez-Nava is identified as Deputy Sheriff Gregory Streeter. He is 27 and has been a Patrol Assistant in the Polk County Sheriff’s Office since June 2019. The standard protocol for all shootings involving deputies will include four independent investigations: the PCSO homicide unit will conduct a death investigation, administrative investigations will conduct an administrative investigation, the state prosecutor’s office will conduct a separate investigation, and the 10th district medical examiner’s office will conduct an investigation to determine the cause and manner of death. In accordance with agency protocol, affected members will be on paid administrative leave during the initial phase of the investigation.

