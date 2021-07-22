Fashion
MGA’s New Fashion Dolls That Are All About Color
It’s no secret that MGA Entertainments Bratz dolls, who are making their return, are iconic girls passionate about fashion. However, the more recent brands High rainbow The doll line is equally cute, all about the arts, always on the cutting edge of fashion, and of course full of colors, colors and more colors.
High rainbow is a visual arts school, and the dolls reflect the school’s group of students, each of whom has a specific study. Each doll’s artistic domain, as well as her favorite color, influences her character and personal style. Each doll has full articulation and comes with two outfits, two pairs of shoes, a stand, comb, and two hangers. In addition, the brand offers versions of the dolls in their High Rainbow Incentive Gear if you really want to spread the Rainbow High spirit.
Do not forget the play sets. Parents can catch the Rainbow haute couture studio to help their little ones create over 300 looks with a free Avery doll. Plus, given the rainbow theme, you can even purchase the Rainbow High Hairdressing Studio with the Rainbow High Salon Playset to create rainbow hair looks with various accessories.
Rainbow High students
Beautiful Parker, $ 20.49 (original $ 27.99)
Bella Parker is studying Art Direction at Rainbow High. In her character set, she comes complete with a tweed skirt and jacket, stockings, a cropped t-shirt, a tweed dress, a pink motorcycle jacket, and two pairs of heels.
Stella monroe, $ 20.49 (original $ 27.99)
Cosmetology student Stella Monroe is actually British in the Rainbow High YouTube Series well, also a relative of British royalty. In her doll set, you get two tops, two decadent skirts, tight socks, and a pink faux fur jacket.
Ruby anderson, $ 20.46 (original $ 27.99)
Ruby Anderson is a graphic designer at RH. You can find her with her Sparkle t-shirt, short shirts, gold painted jeans, heels, boots, hat, skirt and jacket.
Poppy Rowan, $ 20.46 (original $ 27.99)
Poppy Rowan goes to Rainbow High for music engineering. With her ensemble, you get a cropped puffy coat, two skirts, a cropped top, a sweatshirt, gold tights, and another pair of butterfly heels.
Sunny Madison, $ 20.46 (original $ 27.99)
Computer animation student Sunny Madison is a fan of bright yellow bananas. Overall, Sunny comes with a sparkly dress, two jackets, rainbow knee high socks, sparkly distressed jeans, a gold cropped top, and gold heels.
Karma nichols, $ 20.49 (original $ 27.99)
Digital media is Karma Nichols’ specialty at Rainbow High. The doll set comes complete with two tank tops, two skirts, a sheer mesh jacket and two pairs of heels.
Jade hunter, $ 20.46 (original $ 27.99)
Beauty gurus, step aside: makeup artistry is Jades’ field of study. One of the sportiest dolls, Jade comes complete with a puffy jacket, two t-shirts, graffiti shorts, a tracksuit, and two pairs of sneakers.
Kendall River, $ 21.88
River Kendall is the only boy in the Rainbow High gang at the moment. He’s both the star of the soccer team and a performing arts student. River is packed with two tops, two cool jackets, jeans, shorts and two pairs of sneakers.
Skyler Bradshaw, $ 20.46 (original $ 27.99)
While all of the characters have a crazy fashion sense, Skylar Bradshaw is Team Rainbow High’s fashion design student. In the box set, she comes complete with a denim crop top and matching skirt, a slightly faded denim jacket, a vinyl dress, sneakers, socks and heels.
Purple willow, $ 20.46 (original $ 27.99)
Digital media student Violet Willow is the perfect school for whom. Ready for her close-up, Violet comes complete with two starry dresses, a faux fur coat, a leather jacket, and two pairs of heels.
Krystal Bailey, $ 20.49 (original $ 26.99)
Krystal Bailey is a journalism student and editor of the school newspaper. This indigo doll has two tailored jackets, a denim skirt, distressed zipped jeans, two tops and two pairs of heels.
Amaya Raine, $ 15.88 (Original $ 26.99)
Amaya Raine is also a fashion design student. This doll comes equipped with a separate cheerleader outfit, hoodie, shirt, and two pairs of heels.
