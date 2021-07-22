Has Jeff Bezos ruined cowboy hats for the rest of us? We say no, and these are the cowboy hats that we love

Yes, we really live in the strangest timeline possible. And, yes, uber-billionaire Jeff Bezos did having a fashion moment in July when he celebrated his trip to space in a penis-shaped rocket by wearing a very showy cowboy hat, which quickly became the the laughing stock of the internet.

Frankly, we were a little disappointed that Bezos decided to wear a cowboy hat, as they were generally open to bold style statements like this. There are many ways to style a cowboy hat successfully, but they are not.

The Bezoss cowboy hat featured a classic Gus Pli, and the former bookseller turned capitalist demigod paired it with a royal blue spacesuit. He took his Wild West theme to the limits with the pairing cowboy boots. Did Bezos take inspiration from Steve Millers for his style? Space cowboy? Or was he just trying to prove that even billionaires can have a midlife crisis? To be fair, Bezos looked more like a Woody and Buzz Lightyear mashup than an open-air explorer.

After doing a deep dive, we find that Bezos picked up his cowboy hat in Aspen, Colorado about 10 years ago. If you’re looking for something similar to Jeff Bezos’ cowboy hat, we’ve found something very similar for sale from this same company (when you start scrolling you might find it). We can’t promise it’s the exact same hat, but it’s definitely the closest to you.

Below we have some tips for styling the western style hats for men, as well as the best cowboy hats of 2021.

How to remove a cowboy hat

Pro tip: If you’re the richest man in the world embarking on very expensive space travel, wearing a cowboy hat is NOT likely to endear you to the general public. In fact, the reverse is more likely. But what about the rest of us?

Cowboy hats have gotten and out of fashion over the years, and they have been a lot in recent years. But for the guys who can really pull off the look, they’ve always been cool. Some people see them as a necessity, others love their iconic nature, which adds a bit of flexibility and style to the outfit you wear. A cowboy hat sets us apart from the herd, so to speak. The gay community has also helped re-popularize the cowboy hat in recent years, as has the virus. Yeah the agenda. Lil Nas X made them pretty cool after exiting Ole Town Road. From Diplo and Post Malones loves the nude costume at Instagram accounts this document Americana from a black point of view, pop culture has become fixated on the most American accessory of all: the cowboy hat. Yeah!

The story continues

This renewed interest in the Americana has also made clothes like western boots for men popular outside of places like the Deep South and Texas. If you are interested in this trend but find denim shirts and Cuban heeled boots too subtle for you, then you need to invest in a western style cowboy hat, a authentic style trend for men since 2019.

Cowboy hats are without a doubt a bold statement, and they take the confidence to be successful. But styled properly, they won’t make you look like you’ve just stepped off a movie set. An outfit consisting of a white t-shirt and blue jeans is perfectly complemented by a beige cowboy hat. Or finish off a tailored, booted look with one of the all-black woolen hats below. The key is to find the one that matches your style and have the confidence in yourself to wear it with pride.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most stylish (and wearable) cowboy hats, ranging from classics from brands like Stetson to cozy straw hats for summer. In the saddle, because these are the cowboy hats to buy in 2021.

1. Kemo Know the Gus

THE MOST LIKE JEFF BEZOS SPACE COWBOY HAT

Clearly resembling the Kemo Sabe hat that Bezos took to space and made by the same company that made his hat, the Gus Cowboy hat is made of high quality felt, has a leather inner headband and you have the option of choose the headband of your choice; choose a studded leather strap à la Bezos, or go for one that reflects your personality.

kemo-knows-gus-cowboy-hat



Buy:



Kemo Getting to know Le Gus

$ 395.00



2. 6X Open Road Mens Stetson Fur Felt Cowboy Hat

No cowboy hat list is complete without including Stetson, and no Stetson list is complete without the Open Road hat. This hat is made of a fur felt and has an oval shape. This hat has a wide, flat brim with a rolled brim and bumps on the crown, giving it a western edge without feeling overly costumed.

cowboy hats

Buy: Stetson Open Road $ 141.04

3. Justin 3X Hills hat for men

Justin is a trusted boot brand that dates back to the 1800s. In addition to boots, they offer hats that complement your western look. This hat is made from sheep’s wool and has a thin studded band. It features a slight nip and sharply curved edges for a modern western look.

cowboy hats

Buy: Men’s Justin 3X Hills Hat $ 75.94

4. Two Roads Co Elliston Rancher Hat

Prefer a more urban cowboy hat, the rancher style hat is your best bet for a cowboy hat with a touch of metropolitan attitude. Elliston retains its western roots, but Two Roads Hat Co has shortened its edge, making it suitable for bars and offices. The hat has a wrapped leather hat band which is outlined with a metal disc whose design is reminiscent of a cattle branding iron.

Two-Roads-Hat-Co-Elliston-Rancher-Hat



Buy:



Two Roads Hat Co Elliston Rancher Hat

$ 125.00



5. Billabong X Wrangler Rancher Wool Felt Cowboy Hat

What happens when two iconic American brands come together? You get the best of surfing and western vibes mixed with styles that transcend trends. This summer, Billabong and Wrangler created a collaboration for everyone. Their unisex breeder cowboy hat in a camel hue that goes with everything has a brim wide enough to keep the sun out of your eyes, and the crown shows off his Gus Crease. just like Bezos now famous topper. Crafted from wool felt, the hat features the Wrangler logo on the side. You can personalize it by adding a hat headband or not.

felt-hat-billabong-x-wrangler-rancher-wool-cow-hat



Buy:



Billabong X Wrangler Cowboy Hat

$ 59.95



6. Stetson Mens Skyline Hat

Some of the hats on this list might be mistaken for fedoras or other styles of hats, but Stetson’s Skyline is unmistakably a cowboy hat. With its pronounced flared edges, deeply crumpled bumps and pointed metal buckle, this hat is for the most committed cowboy.

cowboy hats

Buy: Stetson Skyline Hat $ 181.22

7. WESTERN EXPRESS Men’s Classic Cowboy Hat

This Western Express hat has a quintessentially western look, with an angled brim, pinched crown and leather band. The band also has metal lockets that look like the buckles on a bolo tie. It is made from a woven straw material, which makes it a breathable option.

cowboy hats

Buy: Western Express Cattleman $ 31.99

8. Uxcell Men’s Faux Suede Cowboy Hat

Okay, this cowboy hat wouldn’t look out of place on the head of outlaw Josey Waless, and it’s wallet-friendly too. This hat has a quintessentially western look, with its double-braided headband, curved brim and general western feel. If you wear a hat occasionally or want to dive into the trend, this reasonably priced (which looks expensive) cowboy hat is a great way to try it out. Coffee brown features a stunning neutral color that pairs well with black, denim and almost anything you throw at it.

Uxcell-Mens-Faux-Suede-Cowboy-Cap-Coffee-Color



Buy:



Uxcell Men’s Faux Suede Cowboy Hat

$ 13.55



9.Ariat Twist Weave Cowboy Hat

BEST FOR HOT DAYS AND NIGHTS

The classic cowboy hat has always had a straw option; Created specifically for those who work in horribly hot AKA the desert, the straw perfectly protects the head from the harsh rays of the sun while allowing the scalp to breathe at the same time. Ariats a legendary cowboy boot company that can also equip your haberdashery needs. Their straw cowboy hat has an open weave crown, to better let cool breezes float through your hair. It has a pinched crown and a dark brown hat band.

Ariat-Twisted-Weave-Cowboy-Hat

Buy: Ariat Twisted Weave Cowboy Hat $ 34.00

