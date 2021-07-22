Nick Graham takes NFTs to space – WWD





Count Nick Graham as the last designer to enter the NFT space. The New York-based designer unveiled his latest Airspace brand on Wednesday, which is dedicated to the space industry and will initially be distributed as NFT wearables. “The new space age is now upon us. With companies such as Space X, Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin and others expanding their civilian astronaut programs, interest in space has not been as high since the Apollo program, ”Graham said. “By using technology to market collections, while creating space-based installations, not only do we make people’s avatars look beautiful, but we make virtual space travel affordable. “ The portable Airspace will launch at Decentraland, a 3D virtual reality platform, on July 24 at 11:50 a.m., the same date and time Apollo 11 landed on Earth after its lunar journey 52 years ago. The first collection consists of a flight jacket, flight suits, space helmets and lunar boots, and will be on display in an environment that replicates the lunar lander in the Sea of ​​Tranquility. Prices for the collection range from $ 300 to $ 3,000 and additional product drops will be offered over the next several months, Graham said. NFTs were created and will be distributed by Dapp Craft Agency, a global production studio, and Banquet Studios, a New York-based digital marketing company specializing in NFTs. Sales of wearables, including games, are expected to reach $ 120 billion this year and $ 300 billion by 2030, Graham said. But the products are virtual, not physical. However, Graham said he was working with private space companies on developing products for astronauts and crews. The space industry is expected to grow from $ 400 billion to $ 1.5 trillion by 2035, according to Graham, and space tourism is expected to reach more than $ 40 billion during the same period. As part of the launch, a donation will be made to the Aldrin Family Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on space travel. “Nick’s long-standing support to our organization has helped us raise thousands of dollars to create the explorers of tomorrow,” said Dr. Andrew Aldrin, AFF President. “This virtual collection will expose a whole new generation to the excitement of space.” Graham has long been interested in space and created a collection with Bill Nye, the Science Guy, and had Buzz Aldrin, the second man on the moon, as a model in his fashion show during New York Fashion Week. : Men’s. “We live on a planet called Earth, we are already in space, so in the world there are 7.8 billion astronauts. Even though people can’t leave the planet, they can still wear the mark as an alien exploration experience, ”Graham said.

