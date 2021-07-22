



The clip from a new Kanye West song featured in a Beats by Dre commercial featuring US sprinter ShaCarri Richardson, which aired in Game 6 of the NBA Finals last night, was the latest addition to a bunch. clues about his seemingly imminent new album. But could Kanye also leave clues in his choice of outfits? Lately he’s been wearing what amounts to a full uniform, and now he’s dropping unusual brand selections on Instagram. What could Yes new look mean for the DONDA era, and for the next character in New Kanyes’ endless succession? First, the uniform: West has favored his upcoming Gap x Yeezy amorphous puffer jacket in its two OG blue and black colourways and custom hood-style face covers, including one featuring a crucified Jesus Christ. (Travis Scott, yes sort of a former brother-in-law, later Instagram posted a selfie wear the same.) Of course, he has worn full face masks before, even during his 2014 Jesus tour, but hes never without one of late. He wore a mask at the DMX memorial service in April, apparently made from a vintage Harley Davidson panther t-shirt. Two weeks ago, it looks like he wore the same one again to attend the Balenciaga Fall 2021 Couture show in Paris, and he’s kept it on for pose for a picture with CEOs Cdric Charbit of Balenciaga and François-Henri Pinault of the French luxury conglomerate Kering. And one of his associates can be seen wearing a mask alongside Kanye in a new video clip which has just appeared showing him working on the album. Maybe the masks are a crew warrant now. Perhaps this is kind of a commentary on the era of Covid masks. In any case, for West there has always been power in token anonymity, especially since he leaves a deeply public marriage. And speaking of Kering After a characteristic long hiatus, Kanye returned to Instagram last night to share a shaped photo carousel including a flat photo of the all-black outfit, which included a Bottega Veneta bomber jacket and Bottega boots, as well as a pair of Saint Laurent leather pants from two fashion houses which, like GQ editor-in-chief Rachel Tashjian highlighted, also fall under the aegis of Kering. He released the photos just hours after rival Kerings luxury group LVMH announced it had acquired a major stake in the Off-White brand founded by Yes’s friend and longtime collaborator Virgil. Abloh, who also runs men’s fashion for LVMH’s crown jewel, Louis Vuitton. Kanye has a rich history with the two conglomerates and, more broadly, the guardians of luxury and capital in general. It’s not like West to share outfit secrets either. or directly shout the marks (like he said once, I don’t wear a brand. When I see branding I see insecurity) so I feel like it means Something. And as usual, Kanyes makes a lot of statements at once here: The outfit breakdown also featured a pair of Nike socks, a nod to another company he has a difficult history with, given that he left a first sneaker collaboration with Nike to launch his successful Yeezy brand with Adidas. In the clip that West also posted from the Beats commercial, the camera opens to Richardsons Nike-approved swooshd-up spikes. What does all this mean? Maybe everything, maybe nothing. Maybe Ye is ready to bond and build with old opponents, on or off the album. Like everything about Kanye, only time will tell.

