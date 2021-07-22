More more more! Atlanta Apparel’s August event also features the first national ball and a bridal market!





Calling all retailersAtlanta Clothing is just around the corner again, August 2-7 at the AmericasMart Atlanta. Also, this time around the famous Fashion & Lifestyle Discovery Event is taking place in combination with World of Prom & Social Occasion and VOW New world of bridal markets. If there has ever been an incentive to reserve your spot now, this is it. What are you waiting for? … Ok, let’s continue! The Combined Markets are together kicking off the spring 2022 wedding and social occasion shopping season with more than 150 of the industry’s top brands showcased in person via a co-location for the first time of the Formal Fashion Markets of the international market centers (IMC). The upcoming August markets are therefore a unique and unparalleled opportunity for shoppers to see breathtaking dresses from established and emerging brands, such as Portia & Scarlett, Allure Bridals, Casablanca, House of Wu, Johnathan Kayne, Jovani, Justin. Alexander, Mon Cheri, Morilee by Madeline Gardner, Sherri Hill, Sydneys Closet and Terani Couture. The temporary exhibitions (on August 3-6) will also feature dresses by Andrea & Leo Couture, JH Bridal by Jimme Huang, Madi Lane, Teri Jon and more. Not to mention, more sequins, pearls, rhinestones and lace than your heart could desire with bags, accessories, shoes and veils on display in the showrooms. Bridesmaid dresses and evening wear for men will also be available for persual as well as a range of additional merchandise and suppliers like Advance Packaging (customizable dress bags, shopping bags, shipping products and more), Appliques with Glitz (sequins, pearls and rhinestones appliques), Design by Conception (jewelry wedding dresses), En Vogue Bridal Accessories (veils, jewelry, accessories), Malis-Henderson (veils, jewelry and accessories), Marc Defang (pageant shoes and dresses), Rosebud Fashions (bridesmaids dresses) honor) and Southern Independent Formalwear Association (men’s formal wear). Live events are also making a long-awaited return to the market, with a parade program and educational programming on the cards. Attendees can also expect trend forecasts, marketing sessions and virtual programming through IGTV. The famous World of Prom & Social Occasion and VOW fashion shows are also set to be combined for a live and immersive fashion experience on August 3, according to a statement. We can hardly wait! Staging of the world of prom and social occasion and VOW | New World of Bridal is together creating the most comprehensive formal fashion shopping event in the industry, as retailers resume operations, said Caron Stover, senior vice president, Apparel. Prom, bridal and quinceaera designers are offering new dresses in all prices and sizes to ensure retailers are stocked and ready for the highly anticipated return of social events. Pre-registrations are now open on Atlanta-Apparel.com. Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us onFacebook to stay on top of all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

