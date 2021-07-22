Fashion
Save up to 50% on Merino Wool Icebreaker Performance Clothing
The end-of-season icebreaker sale is a great time to save big on hundreds of layers of merino wool. From summer boxers to cooler hoodies, you can find half discounts on her popular performance and everyday layers.
The end-of-season sale is the brand’s biggest of the year. You can save up to 50% online (and in store) on hundreds of top selling styles of icebreaker.
The sale runs until August 21, but we cannot guarantee that everything will be in stock for this long. The sale is site-wide, with only a few exclusions. It’s not often that icebreaker offers such discounts, so stock up today.
The evolutionary durability of Icebreaker
Icebreaker was founded in New Zealand by Jeremy Moon in 1995. Part of its philosophy was to produce durable, natural-looking clothing that performs. Now part of VF Corporation, icebreaker continues this mission and adds transparency to his business.
Known as a brand of wool, icebreaker uses natural merino fibers for its softness against the skin. Its properties help it regulate temperatures and wick away moisture, and it is odor resistant.
Dependence on this fiber led Icebreaker to develop long-term relationships with Merino farmers, long before many competitors. This gives the brand a constant supply of merino fiber, while its 10-year contracts provide stability and security for farmers. Working together “creates a first global platform for progressive agriculture at 55 stations in New Zealand,” said icebreaker.
Going forward, icebreaker wants to make all of its clothing from wool and plant fibers by 2023. This means removing or finding alternatives to the low percentage of synthetics used in its clothing. In addition, the brand is committed to adopting regenerative practices through the ZQRx program with Allbirds, Smartwool and NZ Merino.
Save up to 50%
Crush & Shifter pants Women’s & Men’s: From $ 70 (Up to 50% off)
These merino wool jogging pants are one of the perennial icebreaker bestsellers. The Crush and Shifter pants use the brand’s core-spun knit fabric for a soft feel against the skin. And they add a touch of spandex for more elasticity and mobility.
Shop Crush PantsShop Shifter Pants
Yes, wool boxers are one thing. The brand uses Tencel plant fibers (from eucalyptus) with its wool for its Cool-Lite technology. The idea is to make the most of the ability of both fibers: to wick away moisture, regulate body temperature, and keep you dry and cool.
Merino Tech Lite Short Sleeve Crew Neck T-Shirt Women’s & Men’s: From $ 45 (up to 40% off)
The Tech Lite Crewe is a versatile t-shirt that uses merino wool’s penchant for moisture wicking and odor control, with added stretch. This is part of what makes woolen shirts a staple on any outdoor adventure, especially one where you have to wear the same clothes for days.
Quantum II Long Sleeve Zip Hoodie Women’s & Men’s: From $ 136 (up to 30% off)
Whether you’re playing in alpine areas this summer or waiting for fall, this is a mid-layer that works as a breathable insulation. Of course, on high output missions this can be worn as an outer layer, with a hood to retain some warmth and a full front zipper to release heat as well.
Cool-Lite Merino Motion Seamless Long Sleeve Crewe Women’s & Men’s: $ 77 (30% off)
This lightweight wool shirt uses the brand’s Cool-Lite technology and is a year-round technical training base layer. There’s a bit of added stretch for mobility, on top of the combination of wool and Tencel fibers for moisture wicking and breathability.
End of season savings
Icebreaker has hundreds of offers. And remember, as the sale runs through August 21, inventory will likely run out by then. Whether you are shopping right now or for those winter days which are fast approaching, chances are you will find that some deals are too good to pass up.
This article is sponsored by icebreaker. Shop more icebreaker offers.
