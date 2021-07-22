Fashion-conscious fitness tracker to beat groups

Fitbit has a lot of competition these days. From high-end smartwatches to cheaper fitness trackers, there is a lot to choose from.

So how does Fitbit react? By making their trackers more subtle than before.

The Fitbit Luxe, as the name suggests, is designed to be the most fashionable activity tracker you can buy. While not confused with a piece of jewelry, Fitbit has certainly served its purpose. With a stainless steel case, OLED display, and a good choice of straps, the Luxe has a lot more of a high-end feel. Below the watch is the heart rate sensor.

But despite its small size, the Luxe still delivers what you expect from Fitbit: good battery life, automatic exercise tracking, and nighttime sleep tracking, all in a neat package.

The OLE color is bright and easy to see, although a bit small. You swipe the touchscreen to move between menus, and while it has good touch responsiveness, it takes a lot of swiping to see basic stats. This is where the trade-off for the smaller screen lies.

You can monitor your heart rate and blood oxygen, as well as stress and sleep. It is also swim resistant and will keep up with your swimming workouts

Its main function is to record your activity, something Fitbit has perfected over the years. It automatically recognizes and records up to 20 different physical activities, from walking and running to cycling and cardio. You can also manually start workouts and change shortcuts for your favorite activities through the app.

Like most other Fitbit trackers, it performs well, recognizing the difference between my cycle and my run. And the heart rate monitor was accurate, staying close to the Apple Watch when tested side-by-side.

While you sleep, the Luxe will track heart rate variability and your breathing rate. It’s not something that immediately comes to your mind when you think about what measures to pay attention to, but monitoring both can give you the big picture of your health.

Stress management is something else that wouldn’t have been high on the list for most people before the pandemic. But now, as we continue to work from home with no real end in sight, we may all be a little more aware of our stress levels. Just knowing that you are stressed, however, is not enough; it is also necessary to know how to face it. Fitbit has included guided breathing exercises to help you take control of your stress levels.

There are other sacrifices here. There’s no built-in GPS, for example, so you have to rely on your phone to track distance and run and bike routes. If you are a Fitbit Pay user, you will be disappointed, as there is no NFC included. But there’s little you can fit into a small case, and Fitbit has done well on that front; you can’t have it all.

The Luxe will also connect to your phone and provide notifications for calls and messages, although the small screen once again limits its usefulness.

Good If you want a more subtle fitness tracker for everyday use, then the Fitbit Luxe certainly does the trick. The device may come with a standard band, but there are many silicone-free options from Fitbit, and third-party sellers have already started making the bands for the device.

The not so good The small screen may not be the best fit for everyone, both in terms of reading and navigating the various options. The screen responds well to touch, however.

Price wise, it is not the cheapest group on the market.

The rest Battery life is as good as you’d expect from Fitbit. There are no daily charges to worry about, with the group consistently hitting the promised five days.

The Luxe also includes a six-month trial of Fitbit Premium, which offers additional data-driven health insights for a monthly subscription.

The verdict The Fitbit Luxe offers many functions in a subtle package.