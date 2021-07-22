GRAYSE Luxury Fashion Collection and Asian Hall of Fame Team Up for Hate Crime Survivors





ANGELS, July 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Iconic Founder of St. John Marie Gray and her daughter Kelly Gray is GREYand partnered with the Asian Hall of Fame to present the GRAYSE Charity Fashion Show benefit for Hate Crime Survivors. Marie Gray and Kelly Gray will make a special appearance on the track which will be broadcast live on 21st of August To 2:00 p.m. PST. Free registration is required on the Asian Hall of Fame website. Customers can purchase a VIP package that includes limited edition artwork and other memorabilia. The Asian Hall of Fame Guild, a membership club of top innovators, will also be launched at the show. The GRAYSE Charity Fashion Show is part of the Asian Hall of Fame Founders’ Season. A leading global recognition program for Asian Excellence and Equity, the events are virtual, free and offer a VIP level on the Asian Hall of Fame website. GRAYSE Founder / Creative Director Kelly Gray Says: “The influence of celebrity and its impact on transforming lives, combined with the power of fashion to combat the hatred that is expressed in the world today, inspired GRAYSE’s partnership with Asian Hall. of Fame. Sure July 29, the limited live parade will be filmed at the GRAYSE Newport Beach boutique with selected guests and media. Celebrity models include Asian Americans Kristen Lui and Amy olson. Asian Hall of Fame President and CEO Maki Hsieh said, “Advancing excellence, enhanced elegance and heritage are pillars shared by GRAYSE and the Asian Hall of Fame. “ Guests participating in the Asian Hall of Fame GoFundMetake advantage of the founders’ season. Donations are matched with $ 250,000 by the Robert Chinn Foundation. Established in 2004, the Asian Hall of Fame honors inductees in disciplines such as Bruce lee, Olympian Kristi Yamaguchi, Cheryl Burke of Dancing with the stars and many important leaders. GRAYSE and Asian Hall of Fame leaders are available for interviews. Media elements:

GRAY Highlights Video

GRAYSE Fashion Show Promotional Video

Dropbox: photos, videos, media Details of the 2021 Founders Season: Thursday July 29 @ 10:30 am TP

Limited Live GRAYSE Charity Fashion Show Saturday July 31 @ 6afternoonTP

Seasonal Songbook: Seattle Concert Tuesday August 10 @ 11am TP

Promotion 2021 announcement Saturday August 21 @2 p.m.TP

GRAYS Charity Fashion Show Saturday September 18 @ 6afternoonTP

Seasonal Songbook: LA Concert Saturday October 2 @ 5 p.m.TP

Dragon Zoom launch party Saturday 13 November@ 6 p.m. PT

17eAsian Hall of Fame Ceremony ABOUT GREYSE

Internationally renowned Marie Gray was the creative force behind St. John, one of the world’s most renowned and recognizable fashion brands that has created legions of dedicated customers, including some of the most powerful and prominent women. His daughter, iconic model and Creative Director GRAYSE Kelly Gray, was the face of Saint John for more than two decades. Kelly Gray became Creative Director of St. John in her mid-twenties. As CEO, Kelly made the brand a $ 400 million company. Kelly and Nikki Sixx de Motley Crue then created Royal Underground, a line of clothing for men followed by a line for women in 2007. GRAYSE, the new collection that Kelly created with her mother Marie Gray, is described as glamorous, daring and elegant. Visit www.grayseofficial.com or contact Susan casello at (949) 640-0025. ABOUT THE ASIAN HALL OF FAME

Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame is a leading global organization of excellence and equity in Asia. He advocates on behalf of 4.6 billion Asians, Pacific Islander Asians, and indigenous tribes. Asian Hall of Fame inducted martial arts icon Bruce lee, Olympic figure skating champion Kristi yamaguchi, and many important leaders. It encourages programs throughout the year to support trauma survivors, advance digital media equity, and elevate Asian equity in national narratives. Visit www.asianhalloffame.org orcontact Danielle Kovnat at (646) 500-8747 and [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxury-fashion-collection-grayse-and-asian-hall-of-fame-partner-for-hate-crime-survivors-301338814.html Asian Hall of Fame SOURCE

