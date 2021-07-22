Best CC Adult Clothing Designers

Many modern games encourage players to enhance their gaming experience by creating unique custom content (or CC), and The Sims 4 is no exception. Since the original release of the first game, mods and CCs have been incorporated into The Sims and have grown steadily in popularity. Whether it’s simple tweaks to create simulation elements (CAS) or brand new game mechanics, there is a talented online community of modders creating new, often free, additions to the game.

CC clothing is especially popular for The Sims 4, especially for new players, because of its versatility and ease of download – and of course, its zero price point. Simply download the specified package files, move them to your Mods folder (located in EA’s subfolders), and allow custom content and mods in your in-game settings. It’s that easy! But with so many great clothing options to choose from, how do you know where to start? While you can discover more designers by researching CC clothing, here are some fantastic Simmers to get you started:





ten

Kumikya

Kumikya is a CC creator for The Sims 4 that focuses on Maxis-match content (as opposed to Alpha CC), which uses textures already present in the game for smooth gameplay integration. Their website promotes a wide variety of clothing for men and women, all of which strike the right balance between minimalism and chic.

Nightwear and daily wear are adorable, and their CC jewelry options are all perfect for any formal or party wear set. Plus, their website’s download page can be filtered by category, gender, and year of production so you can find the perfect aesthetic clothing sets for all of your adult Sims.

9

Veiga sims

Unfortunately, male Sims don’t have as many options as female Sims when it comes to stylish in-game clothing. Veiga sims, however, seeks to change that. They are a CC Creator for The Sims 4 specializing in adult Sims clothing for all genders, but with a focus on designing looks for male Sims.

Men’s clothing is often notoriously ill-fitting or difficult to style, but Veiga Sims pieces seem like a staple in any adult Sim’s wardrobe. Their website features tons of well-designed options that seem to belong to the base game, like casual t-shirts, swimwear, jackets, buttons, and more. Most of their content consists of recoloured or redesigned Maxis items, providing a bit of variety if you’re not looking to add something too crazy to your game.

8

Nordic

Nordic is a CC Creator for The Sims 4 specializing in CAS items such as clothing, hairstyles, accessories, and skin tones. The about section of their blog highlights their passion for The Sims and graphic design, stating that they have been playing The Sims since 2001. Eventually, they felt drawn to the idea of ​​combining their passions and creating their own CC. Since then, Nords has claimed a Featured Artist title for The Sims Resource in recent years.

Nords produces a wide variety of custom themed content, from reviving retro jewelry to redesigning cute shoes and socks that are unlike anything we’ve been able to find from expansion packs alone. Plus, they have a lot of “comfy” clothes available for download. They created adorable loungewear, sweaters, and sleep masks that would be great additions to any game.

7

Black lily

Black lily is a popular designer of The Sims 4 CC and designs clothes primarily for Sims women. With nearly 18 million downloads on The Sims Resource, they’ve also claimed a title of longtime featured artist. Their bright and versatile designs often look like something you’d expect to see on Forever 21 models – but much better.

Black Lily has not only created custom content for The Sims 4, but also for The Sims 3. Their trendy designs and exciting clothing samples really look like modern extensions of the base game’s clothing.

6

Darte77

Darte77 is another CC designer for The Sims 4 who creates clothing for both male and female Sims, but specializes in clothing for adult men. As mentioned before, the attire of male Sims can feel awkward and difficult to style. This is why CC creators like Darte77 are so popular. They specialize in alpha CC which means they have more freedom with various textures and design clothes more like “real life”.

All of their content exudes an haute couture or streetwear atmosphere. Runway-worthy outfit consists of long patterned coats, Champion hoodies, and enough studded leather jackets to build a famous rock band Sims. They also have more basic pieces that flatteringly fit male Sims. They have everything from updated swim shorts and costumes, even a few tattoos if you want your Sims to have that extra edge. So whether you’re looking to make your Sim noticeably famous or just get a few new pairs of jeans, I recommend checking out Darte77’s custom content.

5

Pixelette

Pixelette is a Sims 4 CC designer who designs all types of clothing for men and women. Their overall style focuses on stylish, “edgy” clothing for both sexes in the game. You can imagine several of these outfits on Pinterest or even on the trending Instagram page. They’re flattering, trendy, and come in gorgeous shades.

We especially like Pixelette’s sense of color, especially with the more neutral tones that remind me of the clothes included in The Sims 4: Laundry Item Pack. They also have unique contemporary office wear and Tiktok-worthy workout gear. They even have a deco skin care set for The Ordinary.

4

SimRireLove

SimRireLove is a designer of The Sims 4 CC specializing in basic clothing and decorative pieces for women. While they are also dabbling in making game mods, a lot of their content consists of Maxis match texture updates for dull base game clothes.

Several of the clothes SimLaughLove updated looked a bit boring in the base game, but those extra touches really bring it all together. Their colorful swimsuits and tops are the perfect addition to any female Sim’s wardrobe for a summer pool party or any other hot day day. If you’re looking for plenty of seamless clothing options that look like they’re straight out of a new game pack, SimLaughLove is a great place to start.

3

MarsoSims

Unlike other CC creators, MarsoSims has an incredibly intriguing branding for their personalized Sims 4 content. While they have tons of adult clothing options for your Sims, they also have some unique accessories and hairstyles that look straight out of a movie animation. Plus, they have a plethora of options to choose from, from popular “Trasher” style clothing to pea coats and jackets for trendy winter wear.

Most notable, however, is their choice to style their personalized content. While other creators often take screenshots of their Sims wearing their CCs in a stylized pose, MarsoSims takes it one step further and creates a unique advertisement for their pieces and all available samples. The background is reminiscent of an Apple music screen and features bright contrasting colors and a seamless Maxis Match CC for your game. So look no further if you are looking for cute and preppy outfits for your female Sims.

2

SimsonThe Rope

Since you can never have enough basic clothing for male Sims, SimsonThe Rope worth the detour. Although they do mention that they make clothing for women on their website, they specialize in clothing for the male Sims – as well as some gorgeous homes.

They feature t-shirts, jackets and various other simplistic yet standout pieces in tons of samples, perfect for any adult male Sim in your game. They’ve also created pants and accessories worthy of a special party outfit. or a night out on the town. These clothes fit flatteringly and enhance any everyday outfit for your Sims.

1

Trillyke

If anyone has an eye for statement pieces for your adult Sims, it’s Trillyke. Their website reflects a wide variety of clothing for both sexes. They have adorable dresses and skirts with a wide variety of sample options, all of which are easy to style. Their swimsuits and bodysuits are also worth a look.

We especially love the astrological motifs that Trillyke features on several statement pieces. They even have K-Pop inspired outfits, if that’s okay with you. Most notably, they have stellar boot and shoe options for women like combat boots and Doc Martin lookalikes that will satisfy your darkest Sims. If you’re unsure of what your Sim needs to wear on their first night at the Club, look no further than their personalized content.

