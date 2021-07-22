



A rationed WWII wedding dress that has traveled the world from New York to Kilmarnock has made a sentimental renaissance of the 21st century. Netta (Janet) Hastings, 95, a resident of Troon Belhaven House nursing home, shared a piece of her one-of-a-kind dress after part of the garment was sewn into the hem of the wedding dress and flowers from her daughter-in-law Rachel. bouquet. The Nettas satin wedding dress was shipped here from New York in 1953 because clothing rations in the 1950s prevented her from purchasing a dress in Scotland. She was unfortunately unable to attend the wedding of grandson Laurences due to confinement restrictions but this symbolic act allowed her to be included in the celebrations. Nettas’ daughter Sandra Hastings said: There were still rations back then as the country was still recovering from WWII, so finding a real wedding dress was unheard of. Crowds gathered just to see it. A gust of wind caught her sail and eventually landed on the roof.



For most people it would have been, but everyone was so excited to see this dress and see the whole ceremony that someone went up to the roof to collect it. It wasn’t just a wedding, it was a special occasion for everyone; so having a piece of fabric in the wedding of my son and my daughter-in-law is a bit of an inheritance, seeing the dress pass through the generations.





Married to Alexander Hastings, an RAF pilot during World War II, the Guinevere-style dress was hand-picked at a Times Square store by Nettas’ sister Margaret Proudfoot, who lived in New York City at the era. The dress fit Netta perfectly although she only tried it on for the first time after covering 3,210 miles.





Sandra said: It has been great that this piece of the past becomes part of the present and includes Netta in the ceremony in such a symbolic way. I was a little worried because Netta couldn’t come to my son’s wedding, but I think the staff at Belhaven House made a real effort to celebrate the wedding and explain how a part of her was going to be a part of the occasion. He brings back the past but pushes it forward. I saved a few pieces for the veil and for my daughter’s wedding. To learn more about Mansfield Care, visit https://www.mansfieldcare.co.uk/ Don’t miss the latest Ayrshire titles sign up for our free daily newsletter here

