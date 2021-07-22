Fashion
Kate Beckinsale is perfectly on trend with her trendy sleeve dress and bubblegum pink stiletto heels
Kate Beckinsale looked flawless on the streets of New York this week.
Yesterday the actress was seen entering the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Manhattan after her appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. For looks, Beckinsale wore a trendy midi dress from Monique Lhuillier in a deep shade with a slight floral print. The dress featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette with puffed sleeves. Her hair was pulled back into a voluminous, curly ponytail, and she added dark undertones and a black mask to her ensemble.
More New Shoes
MEGA
To make the look pop, the Jolt star donned a pair of candy pink Christian Louboutin pumps to match her outfit; the feminine color matched perfectly with the pink hues of her dress. Similar designs from the brand sell for $ 745 at Saks.
MEGA
Beckinsale is often seen to combine classic and trendy. Pearl Harbor alumnus opts for heels frequently, especially when it comes to a pair of black heeled boots, which she wears for everything from casual outings to outdoor excursions. In May, she even went for a dog walk style in Los Angeles to complement her usual look of skinny jeans and embellished jacket. Every now and then, when the weather is fine, Beckinsale also turns to Saint Laurent for some towering sandals to match her triangle bikinis. More recently, her go-to shoe choice has also been the Naked Wolfes platform sneakers.
When not enjoying her time at home or for a walk, Beckinsale goes for the glam style on the red carpet with pieces like Jimmy Choo, Moschino and Julien Macdonald, among others.
To channel the Beckinsales look without dipping into your savings, buy these affordable options.
Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy now: Ted Baker London Wishrr Pointed Toe Pump, $ 117
Courtesy of Steve Madden
Buy now: Steve Madden Vala Rose Patent, $ 95
Courtesy of Macy’s
Buy now: Jessica Simpson Women’s Cassani Pumps, $ 89.
Click on the gallery for more Kate Beckinsales’ glamorous style over the years.
Launch gallery: Kate Beckinsale’s remarkable street style spanned the years
The best of footwear
