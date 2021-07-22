Fashion
12 items for men to add to your cart
This year Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially underway, and the range of department store offerings on men’s clothing, footwear and accessories seriously impressed us. We’ve spotted items from brands like Bonobos, Rag & Bone, and Ted Baker for up to 50% off. There are also great discounts on men’s toiletries.
If you are a Nordstrom cardholder, you can start filling your shopping cart now. Otherwise, it will be necessary to wait for the opening of the sale to the general public on July 28 to take advantage of the aforementioned markdowns. That said, you can start adding items to your Nordstrom Wish List as we speak, that way they’ll be ready to move to your cart as soon as you can shop. Below, find 12 men’s items from the sale that caught our attention.
Our Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Selections for Men
A classic polo shirt
With its slim fit and white stitching along the sleeves and collar, this polo shirt will make just about any outfit more polished. Wearers say it’s really soft, but you might want to increase the size as it appears to be a bit small.
Some top rated running sneakers
Described as super light, elastic and breathable, these On running shoes sound like a dream come true, which is why they are currently one of the top-selling items in this year’s Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. They have a durable tread and a memory foam sockliner so you can rack up miles without worrying about wearing them out.
A costume worthy of follies
This designer costume will quickly become a staple in your wardrobe. The timeless mid-century cut is sure to stay on trend for years to come and easily transforms from a business meeting to a gourmet meal.
These versatile shorts
With a drawstring waist, these Bonobos shorts are just as comfortable as your favorite gym shorts, but they look a lot more polished. They’re made from a lightweight cotton material that’s so breathable that the brand claims you can even train with them if you want to.
A pair of everyday sunglasses
Aviators never go out of style, so you might as well splurge on a pair. Normally $ 209, this Rag & Bone pair is currently reduced to $ 140, which isn’t too bad considering you’ll probably be wearing them every day.
This reversible belt
Complete your work outfit whether you are at home or in the office with this reversible leather belt. Made in Italy, it’s an inky black shade on one side and a classic brown on the other.
An extra layer for fall
Crafted from a heavyweight cotton, this shirt is a great layering piece for chilly fall days or overly air-conditioned offices. It’s similar to your favorite flannel, but much higher.
This warm and water-repellent jacket
Speaking of fall weather, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is a great opportunity to invest in a new jacket without breaking the bank. This model from The North Face features thermal insulation for cold days and is made from a water repellent material to keep you dry even in a downpour. And you can’t beat the $ 74 price tag.
An invigorating facial cleanser
When it comes to skin care, Kiehls is one of the best brands out there, so you can’t go wrong with this facial cleanser. It contains a blend of caffeine, vitamins and citrus extracts designed to wake up your skin, while removing oil and dirt from your pores.
Some high quality jeans
These slim straight leg jeans will go with almost anything in your wardrobe, so you are guaranteed to wear them a lot. They’re also incredibly well-made, so you don’t want to worry about them shrinking, pilling, or tearing after a few months of wear and tear.
The perfect weekend bag
This spacious duffel bag offers ample space to store all your essentials for a weekend getaway. It has a separate compartment for your shoes and an interior laptop compartment, so you won’t have to bring other bags with you.
A sophisticated sports coat
If a year of working from home in your tracksuits makes you dread the button-down office dress code, this athletic coat is for you. Its breathable and wrinkle-resistant technical fabric is slightly stretchy, which will make the transition to a work outfit much more comfortable.
