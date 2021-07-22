Fashion
The 16 best denim dresses for summer 2021
Summer fashion often means lighter clothes, sandals, and lots of bright colors, but one staple we just can’t get enough of is denim dresses. If you’re worried about trying the summer must-have, don’t be. Denim dresses are usually made from a softer fabric than jeans, are lightweight and super comfortable for everything from everyday chores to going out for lunch with friends on the weekends.
We’ve rounded up 16 of our favorite denim dresses for the season to make your summer shopping easier. Best of all, there are plenty of options for sizes small and up.
Top Rated Denim Dresses
Distressed Long Sleeve Denim Denim Dress
Be ready to turn heads in this tasseled tunic dress from Amazon. Choose to wear it with a bold belt or fun sandals, or throw your favorite leggings underneath for a more modest look.
Short Sleeve Denim Shirt Dresses
This short sleeve denim dress has a distressed wash, cap sleeves and a fully buttoned front. It is also available in five flattering colors ranging from white to army green and black. Note: Many reviews said the dress is small, so take a size up if you are between sizes.
FTCayanz tunic dress with pockets
There is nothing better than a dress with pockets, especially if it’s as cute as this denim tunic dress. Small details like neckline buttons and rolled up sleeves are visually intriguing while maintaining its casual style.
River Island Short Sleeve Denim Dress
Do you feel blue about blue? This light babydoll-style dress is made for you. The ruffled sleeves and crossed back are perfect touches for a date.
Wild Fable denim dungarees
Can’t get enough of your overalls? This playful faded dress from Target is the next best thing.
Sleeveless sheath dress ana
This sleeveless sheath dress is perfect for hot summer days. We love the little ties at the top of the shoulder and the fact that the dress is just above the knee. The light wash color is especially perfect for a day at the beach or a picnic in the park with your family. PS This dress too comes in plus sizes.
Anna-Kaci Blue Sleeveless Denim Buttoned Dress
Maxi dresses are an effortless summer staple, so it’s no surprise that we’re adding this lightweight denim number to our carts. The A-line style includes three spacious pockets and comes in five colors.
Buttoned apron dress
For those looking for a little more front coverage, consider this button down apron dress from Gap. The adorable number has wider straps and a belted waistline so almost anyone achieves the perfect hourglass figure.
Who What Wear Short Sleeve Puffy Denim Dress
You still have time to wear white before Labor Day, so why not do it in this trendy Target dress? Whether you’re heading to an outdoor wedding or a casual pub crawl with friends, you’re sure to receive tons of compliments wherever you go.
Tie Sleeve Denim Babydoll Dress
Available in sizes up to 26W, this babydoll dress from Mare Pour Toi has alluring and modern details like tie sleeves and a square neckline.
Lucie Smocked Tie-Strap Midi Dress in Denim
This ruffled midi dress from Madewell is the ultimate outfit for balmy summer days. After all, it’s hard to resist the adjustable spaghetti straps, smocked bodice, and lightweight material.
Adria Denim Dress Outland
The Reversible Adria Dress from Outland Denim is truly two dresses in one. You can wear it with buttons on the front or back and it will always look great. The dress in medium wash goes down to the knee and goes up to size XXL.
J.Crew straight denim dress
Go sleeveless with this J.Crew shift dress. Create a complete outfit with little to no effort with trendy earrings or a fun hair accessory.
INC International Concepts – Open Back Ruffle Midi Dress
Yes, you can also embrace the denim ombre trend. This halter style midi dress would be a great look for any summer wedding you are invited to.
H&M oversized denim dress
Treat yourself to some respite in this oversized H&M dress. If you prefer a more fitted look, just put a belt around your waist.
Katie Free People Denim Dress
Want retro? With an exaggerated collar, pin-up details and a button-down silhouette, this denim dress ticks all the boxes.
