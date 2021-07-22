Emmy nominations are in, here are the best dressed shows of 2021 – CR Fashion Book





It’s that time of year again, the seventy-third prime time Emmy nominations are available and ready to be considered. In preparation for the star-studded event on September 19, 2021, CR delves into three fashion-drenched catwalks that are each nominated for “best costume.” Television and fashion have long been inseparable. In fact, this year in particular, fashion has been a prominent feature in several of the most popular series.s. Queens Gambit, Halston and Euphoria, all of them reflect the essential role that fashion plays, and they also reflect how style has the power to create loyal fans – and even Halloween costumes. Whether or not we watch a show considered “elegant” doesn’t really matter; because often TV shows reflect current cultural moments – and often one of those moments is the state of fashion. Often times, fans even begin to subconsciously dress like their favorite TV show. With that, let’s take a look at fashion’s most iconic moments in three Emmy-nominated shows, all dedicated to the “best costume” sections. The Queen’s Gambit Queen’s Gambit was a staple of the COVID-19 binge. In some, it unlocked their inner chess-onista, but for others, it undoubtedly unlocked their inner fashionista. As a period piece set in the 50s and 60s, viewers have had their fair share of vintage-inspired outfits. From Peter Pan necklaces and trendy hats to Pee coats, these classic looks have awakened due to the popularity of The Queen’s Gambit. Halston Like a show about the rise and fall of the fashion designer Halston, having starbursts was probably a prerequisite for this show to be green-lit. The popularity of the show has even been said to have revived the brand. With incredible cuts from the 70s, this is surely every fashion lover’s dream. From oversized pants with big sunglasses to ultra-suede coats and tie-dye dresses, Halston makes a fashion statement with every outfit. Euphoria With instantly iconic fashion, Euphoria is a show known for its breathtaking aesthetics. Costume designer Heidi Bivens explores the cultural zeitgeist in one of the most elegant ways. In fact, Euphoria seems like a reimagined version of what kids wear in high school these days. With hoodies, chic sleepwear and bras, high school has never been so cool.

