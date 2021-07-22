15 best techwear pants for men of 2021





Picture this: a parachutist turned ninja in a dystopian, combat-ready future marked by constant precipitation. Very specific, isn’t it? Well, that’s what characterizes the best techwear pants. For those who haven’t yet learned all about techwear, style is a streetwear sub-genre beloved by cyberpunk fans and those who like to pose alongside brutalist architecture. It’s a very popular fashion trend in Japan, Taiwan and parts of Eastern Europe, and it has gradually crept onto the catwalks in Paris and Milan. Techwear is said to have innovated in Germany, of all places, in 1994, when Errolson Hugh founded the Acronym label. Years before the fear of the year 2000, the designer had envisioned products for a world where the environment would have been humid and threatening, and the necessary adjustments to get around it. Fortunately, the apocalypse didn’t happen, but Hugh’s take on fashion stuck. He came up with layers that were light, durable, dark and water resistant. The silhouettes – think stealthy – were articulated and ergonomic: loose in some areas to allow movement, cinched in others to create a clean line. And every item, from anoraks to hooded jackets, had a set of pockets, slits, scarves, and clip-on harnesses. Basically, it’s futurism that meets army fatigue and hakama. The best techwear pants, in particular, are more demanding. They generally fall into the cargo category, but tend to have tapered legs with a dropped crotch. Many brands offer this type of silhouette, sometimes even waving the techwear banner, but to be truly classified as such requires the tech element, most often arriving in water resistant fabrics or taped seams or buttons. specialty snaps, clips, and the like. Form and function must go hand in hand; one should not be sacrificed for the other. For the real deal, check out labels like Acronym (obvs), Stone Island Shadow Project, CP Company, and White Mountaineering. Outdoor clothing vendors including Nike ACG, Arc’teryx, Snow Peak, and The North Face also offer pants to match. And trendy fashion companies like Off-White, Balenciaga, and Heron Preston have verifiable options as well. Everything is in the selection below. And now that you have a clear idea of ​​techwear (15 of them, in fact), try out the pants of the future today.

Quick Dry Ripstop Cargo Pants with Belt Mountaineers understand the durability and cost reduction options offered by TBMPOY. Its water-resistant pants, with a multitude of pockets and zippers, are ideal for rough terrain. These qualities, as well as its elegant silhouette, will also appeal to fans of techwear. Nylon cargo pants Liquor and poker

us.asos.com $ 54.40 The demands that go into making real techwear pants make the style quite expensive. But Liquor N Poker, a supplier of affordable streetwear styles, has one option that hits the mark and won’t break the bank. Karakash cargo pants The north face

nordstrom.com $ 89.00 Gorpcore actually started with The North Face. The outerwear brand constantly offers stylish cuts that are suitable for both hiking trails and city streets. In fact, Errolson Hugh was so inspired by TNF’s Steep Tech fabric, the way it offered solutions to real world problems, that he decided in 1991 to create a brand that did the same. And the rest, as they say, is history. Ripstop climbing pants Mountain

vuoriclothing.com $ 89.00 When it comes to performance clothing, Vuori has you covered. The brand’s boardshorts, hiking pants and more are built to withstand harsh environments. But he never forgets the style. These mountaineering pants, for example, will help you reach the top in more ways than one. Smith Summit stretch nylon cargo pants Nike ACG

mrporter.com $ 180.00 It’s safe to say that Nike has it all. And if he doesn’t, he turns to the experts to fill in the gaps. Case in point: when The Swoosh wanted to bring a cool factor to their ACG (All Conditions Gear) range in 2014, they recruited none other than Errolson Hugh. It has since evolved, but Nike ACG remains a staple in the techwear firmament. Cargo pants with objective details CP Company

farfetch.com $ 257.00 CP Company was founded by Massimo Osti in 1971, making a name for itself by infusing military-style construction into everyday clothing. His recognizable mask jacket (think Marvin the Martian), for example, offers full coverage, protecting the wearer from the elements, but is designed for cool cats who like to roam the streets. It’s no wonder techwear fans adore the brand and these pants inspired by this iconic jacket. Takibi ripstop aramid cargo pants Snow peak

matchesfashion.com $ 362.00 From tents and gas lamps to grills and coolers, Snow Peak has everything you need for a camping trip or, in this case, glamping. The Japanese label, with its Takibi line, also offers super cool pants that will appeal to techwear enthusiasts. Nylon patch cargo pants Heron Preston x CAT

luisaviaroma.com $ 435.00 Utility is the hallmark of excellent technical clothing, and it doesn’t get more utility than Caterpillar or CAT. Earlier this year, designer Heron Preston partnered with the machine maker on a collection that puts workwear into high gear. Take these cargo pants: the tapered fit, nylon fabric and pronounced pockets suit the techwear bill. Beta AR Pants Arc’teryx

arcteryx.com $ 499.00 Tired of Errolson Hugh? Well, don’t be, because there is more to come. That’s right, the techwear legend was an Arc’teryx advisor, specifically for the brand’s Veilance line. But even without Hugh’s hand, the outerwear brand offers sleek, breathable and weather-resistant fits that are a techwear dude’s dream. Himalayan cargo pants John elliot

johnelliott.com $ 398.00 Although best known for his comfy sweatshirts, Los Angeles-based designer John Elliot shows he can create pants that techwear bros can sink their teeth into. From the roomy crotch and tapered leg to water-resistant fabric, its Himalayan cargo pants ticks all the boxes. Parachute cargo pants White

farfetch.com $ 770.00 Off-White’s Virgil Abloh keeps the pulse of niche fashion trends popping up in the market, bringing them onto the world stage with catwalks in Paris. Techwear, as it would appear, caught his attention. And these low-crotch cargo ships with pockets galore are proof of that. Belted cargo pants White mountaineering

farfetch.com $ 1,072.00 Although relatively unknown in the United States, White Mountaineering is a big hit in Asia. From t-shirts and sandals to anoraks and, yes, ponchos, the Japanese brand presents some pretty exceptional collections, all with a (duh) mountaineering bent. Indeed, its offerings are designed for performance, but at these prices it might be best to wear them at a lively event or posing alongside brutalist architecture. Multi-pocket cargo pants Balenciaga

saksfifthavenue.com $ 1,090.00 The streetwear infiltrating the Parisian catwalks was not entirely new before Demna Gvasalia took the head of the famous Balenciaga house. Yet season after season, the Georgian designer has riffed on niche styles, presenting them to a tony audience and regularly making his quirky designs, like these super heavy pants, a new kind of status quo in luxury. Khaki cargo pants P31A-DS ACRONYM

ssense.com $ 1,125.00 From Nike ACG and Arc’teryx (see above) to Stone Island (see below), major brands have turned to Errolson Hugh to help them jumpstart the techwear craze. He’s the OG, the forerunner of the style that cyberpunks and admirers know and love. Indeed, when it comes to techwear, there is nothing more authentic than its own brand, Acronym. Short cargo pants Stone Island Shadow Project

farfetch.com $ 1,171.00 We arrived at the end of the Errolson Hugh train. Yes, the man teamed up with Stone Island (a label founded by Massimo Osti of CP Company) on Shadow Project. And as with everything Hugh touches, the underline features some of the hottest styles that masterfully combine form and function. There is no more technical clothing than that, guys. Barry samaha

