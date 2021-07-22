14 chic wedding guest dresses from the Saks designer sale





Attending weddings is fun, but shopping for those weddings? Now that’s another story. As celebrations of love slowly return to your social calendar, you need to buy a new dress that’s as cute as it is comfortable. Whether you’re looking for the next big LBD, a floral number, or a dress that screams “black tie dress code,” Saks Fifth Avenue has it all. Best part of all: they’re all for sale. Now all you have to do is worry about finding the perfect pair of shoes to dance the night away (we have some recommendations here) and make sure you get the best gift for the couple who are soon to be married. Coming up, shop our favorite wedding guest dresses from the Saks Fifth Avenue Designer sale who will designate you the best dressed guest, hands down.

1 Color-block pleated v-neck dress LOVE

Saks Fifth Avenue $ 598 $ 358.80 (40% reduction) You know what’s better than a statement shade? Two shades of statement. 2 Papaya-print linen midi dress with puffed sleeves Rio Farm

Saks Fifth Avenue $ 235 $ 164.50 (30% reduction) Keep accessories minimal, like opting for a neutral colored block heel and dainty hoops, to really let this dress shine. 3 Francene open back satin midi dress Alice + Olivia

Saks Fifth Avenue $ 395 $ 177.75 (55% reduction) Asymmetrical hems can lengthen your legs in the blink of an eye while keeping you covered. 4 Ivy Tie Side Floral Dress Parker Black

Saks Fifth Avenue $ 328 $ 196.80 (40% reduction) If you are going to an outdoor ceremony, a shorter dress is a one way ticket to beat the heat while watching really do it well. 5 Anessa high-waisted hammered silk maxi dress Jonathan simkhai

Saks Fifth Avenue $ 745 $ 447 (40% reduction) This tangerine orange hue can easily switch from summer to early fall wedding season. 6 Asa floral smocked mini dress LoveShackFantasy

saksfifthavenue.com $ 375 $ 168.75 (55% reduction) The exaggerated puff sleeves of this dress are just the right amount of flirtation that every wedding guest dress needs. 7 Kiera ring halter dress Parker Black

Saks Fifth Avenue $ 368 $ 110.39 (70% reduction) Formal wear can be hard to buy, but this halter dress from Parker Black makes it so easy. 8 Sunset Cutout Maxi Dress PatBO

Saks Fifth Avenue $ 825 $ 577.50 (30% reduction) There is nothing quite like wearing too many ruffles. 9 Rachel ruffle midi dress Five to seven

Saks Fifth Avenue $ 445 $ 200.25 (55% reduction) Another great example of the previous statement from above. ten Madelyn puff-sleeve georgette dress Fame and partners

Saks Fifth Avenue $ 32 $ 9,197.40 (40% reduction) A dress as simple as this requires unusual shoes. Can we suggest these sandals from Loeffler Randall? 11 Embroidered sheath dress Tory Burch

Saks Fifth Avenue $ 698 $ 314.10 (55% reduction) Here’s a Tory Burch dress that will give you compliments at the ceremony, the dance floor and beyond. 12 Marjolaine ribbed-knit midi dress Altuzarra

saksfifthavenue.com $ 995 $ 398 (60% reduction) Meet the dress that will complement your figure in all the right ways. 13 Bias cut silk slip dress Anthony Thomas Melillo vending machine

Saks Fifth Avenue $ 395 $ 177.75 (55% reduction) The 90s just called. They want to get their nightie back. 14 Joy Lola floral jersey midi dress Stine Goya

Saks Fifth Avenue $ 390 $ 273 (30% reduction) A floral dress that will look great at any wedding (no matter the season)? Say less. Bianca Rodriguez

