Fashion shoes fall, comfort remains on the rise: report – Footwear News





Despite consumers rallying to get dressed after 18 months at home, fashion footwear is still on the decline. According to the NPD Group’s US Footwear Industry Sales report for the second quarter of 2021, fashion footwear sales, totaling $ 3.9 billion, are down 6% from $ 4.1 billion in 2019. “When it comes to dress, too much weight is put on the rebound until 2020. We forget that dress has been on the decline for a number of years and that the pandemic has simply exaggerated this trend,” Beth Goldstein, executive director and industry analyst for footwear and fashion accessories, said FN. However, Goldstein said there is an opportunity in the midst of this rebounding period as the world aims to get back on its feet before the pandemic. “It is clear that consumers have places to go again and they are buying / will buy dress shoes for it, but it is unrealistic to think that this boost will continue. “ Related What is gaining momentum this year are total leisure footwear sales, which increased 31% in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2019. Men are the main category with 2.5 billion dollars, while women’s sales totaled $ 1.5 billion. Sales of children’s entertainment totaled $ 1.1 billion. Goldstein predicts that leisure shoes will continue to grow in the short term before leveling off. She credits back to school for the potential boost. Meanwhile, consumers still stick with comfy and casual options like sneakers, slides and clogs, driven by Crocs. (Crocs posted a record second-quarter profit on Thursday – with revenues up 93%, driven by strength from the Americas.) “Athleisure is the biggest piece of it all, and after a smoother back-to-school season last year, I expect a recovery beyond 2019 levels in this space. Additionally, we always see consumers favoring the outdoor activities that enter this space. “ Sales of performance footwear also continue to rise, as running, hiking, and outdoor activities remain a haven for consumers looking to spend time outdoors, be healthy, and enjoy the outdoors. prioritizing mental health, among other reasons. Since the hit of COVID-19, running has gained ground, with the category growing exponentially. In the second quarter, sales totaled $ 2 billion compared to $ 1.6 billion in 2019.

