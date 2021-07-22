Arc de la Baie hosts annual Kohl’s Charity Fashion Show fundraiser





PANAMA CITY Like the flair behind every face that models at the annual fashion show, the vogue ofThe Arc des Bays the biggest fundraiser will light up the hearts of all who attend. TheArc, which supports the quality of life for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will be holding its fifth annual Kohls charity fashion show on Friday starting at 6 p.m. The sold-out in-person event will take place at the Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf and Spa Resort; however, the event will be broadcast on the organization’s Facebook page (The Arc of the Bay / St. Andrew Bay Center). Panama City:Panama City Man Refurbishes Laptops For Needy Students; GoFundMe sets fundraising goal After:A la carte friends for uninsured local bartender with GoFundMe account for medical bills These individuals, they go to Kohls and help them choose their own clothes. This is another opportunity to let them know that they are loved, that they deserve; it’s a chance for them to show their personality, said The Arc executive director Ron Sharpe. When they get to this trail, if you thought they were shy or shy, the lights are on. And what we do is encourage them. It is a life changing event. The show and silent auction is the organization’s biggest fundraising event of the year. This year, participants will be able to bid on more than 180 items with a total value of $ 26,000.Auctions are already open; see the post pinned to the top of the Les Arcs Facebook page. The funds raised are used to provide invaluable life and employment skills that enable clients to lead productive and independent lives. Michael Fletcher is in his fifth year at the Arc, where he has made new friends and a new perspective. It helps me to have money and pocket money. It helps me find a real job when I haven’t been able to find a job, he says. He got a cooking grant to help people cook. I did it. I took a class and learned to cook and things. It’s funny. Were learning. Ron Sharpe is a nice person. I have been in the program for several years. Sharpe said Fletcher’s quest for goals is one that everyone has, but the people served at The Arc find the skills to pursue their goals across the organization. We teach self-respect, self-choice, self-determination. We let them know they have goals and are chasing them and we will help you fight for them all the way, Sharpe said. This event is really about advocating for self-representation of one of the many things that we are teaching here with our people. “ Video from last year’s event shows client Adam confidently strutting down the podium. The pink flowers on his short-sleeved button-down shirt appear to dance with him as the audience cheers him on. His big strides and raised arms reflect a confidence that every person deserves. And in his sophomore year, Fletcher, too, will be wearing his insurance up his sleeve as the crowd cheers him on. And he is looking forward to it. Looking back (like) last year for our guests. People liked it, he says. It feels good. Tickets are sold for the event in person. To support the fifth annual Kohls Charity Fashion Show to benefit the Arc de la Baie, visitwww.SilentAuction.BayArc.org. To stream the event, visit Les Arcs Facebook page at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsherald.com/story/lifestyle/2021/07/22/arc-bay-hosts-annual-kohls-charity-fashion-show-fundraiser-benefiting-people-with-disabilities/8056666002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos