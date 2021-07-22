Best men’s shorts for summer 2021: the most stylish shorts and shorts

Featured products are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission on purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.

It has been a very hot summer so far, with record temperatures across much of the country. And whether you’re heading to a music festival or being outdoors for entertainment, opting for sun protective clothing and swapping out your pants for new shorts can make a big difference in keeping you a little more comfortable in a suit. once you are away from the air conditioning.

Don’t know what you are looking for? Need a dressy pair or prefer boxers that don’t look like you’re going to the pool? Here are the best men’s shorts we’ve been looking for (and a few we’ve tested and loved) this season.

Men’s Shorts Buying Guide

There are a few things to consider when shopping for the best men’s shorts online. First, decide when and where you are going to wear your shorts. This will help you decide on the most important features to keep in mind when shopping, such as the fit, fabric and style of your shorts.

To adjust: The size of your shorts is really a personal decision. Do you want shorts that fit a little loosely or do you want a fitted pair? We’ve included a range of short cuts in this guide, but all shorts fall above the knee and in a five-inch to eight-inch crotch.

Comfort: While it’s a no-brainer, you want your shorts to be comfortable no matter where you wear them, whether it’s a workout or an outdoor concert. The shorts we’ve chosen all offer some serious comfort, but they’re not as comfortable as, say, loungewear or some workout shorts (see our review of workout shorts here.

Fabric: We prefer more breathable shorts for the summer, and you’ll find a mix of styles below, ranging from shorts made with blends of cotton, nylon and other materials.

Style: From swim shorts disguised as casual shorts to slim chino shorts, today there are endless short styles to choose from. This guide includes all of the above to help you find the right shorts for you and your style. In short, all of our picks below are versatile enough that you can wear them for years to come for almost any activity.

What are the best shorts for men?

Here are some of the best men’s shorts you can buy online this summer, from brands like Everlane, Patagonia and Goodfellow & Co. These choices are just as good for a hike or bike ride as they are for brunch, the beach or a date.

Everlane Performance Pull-On Chino Shorts

BEST GENERAL

Everlan

We do a ton of shopping these days in Everlane. The reason: We love all of the classic basics on the site, which gives us an easy going summer wardrobe, all at a reasonable price.

If you love shorts that can wick away moisture, yet still look chic, this Everlane Pull-On Performance pair won’t fool you.

When it comes to comfort, Everlane’s shorts are cut over the top with an elastic waistband, although they also include a button which adds to their dressy appeal. The seven inch inseam sits just above the knee and is suitable for a variety of outfits and occasions (i.e., neither too long nor too short).



Buy:

Everlane Pull-On Performance Shorts

at

$ 50



Mountain Ripstop climbing shorts

BEST ALL DAY SHORTS

Mountain

These stylish Vuori shorts are best worn on days when you plan to start outdoor yoga in the morning and then slip straight into the hike and grill all afternoon. In other words, it’s hard to find an occasion where Vuori’s Ripstop Climbers do not to work. Made with a cotton and spandex blend, they’re easy to move from activity to activity, but they’re sturdy enough that you can wear them when climbing or camping, too. Vuori even added a subtle pocket with a zipper on the side to store your smartphone, essential if you don’t want to risk losing it on the track or at a show.



Buy:

Mountain Ripstop climbing shorts

at

$ 64



Short Flint and Tinder 365

BEST CASUAL SHORTS

lingonberry

It’s easy to see why Flint and Tinder’s shorts are called the 365 – you’ll want to wear them every day. Depending on your office, these shorts look dressy enough that you can wear them on a summer Friday. But outside of work, you’ll use them a lot thanks to their casual and straightforward style, from summer shows to golf and tailgating.

We love the way Flint and Tinder subtly added spandex to make it slightly stretchy, although you couldn’t tell. The 365s are available in seven colors, from khaki to dusty blue and charcoal. The seven inch crotch shorts break above the knee, but you can also get a slightly longer nine inch crotch style. And if you order two pairs, you’ll save $ 20 on your order.



Buy:

Short Flint and Tinder 365

at

$ 64



Patagonia Baggies Shorts

BEST ACTIVE SHORTS

Urban outfitters

The Patagonia Baggies deserve a place in every man’s wardrobe. Jump in the pool, go for a run or have a coffee while wearing these super cool and trendy nylon shorts this summer.

We own them personally and love that they are designed to be used both as a swimsuit or as everyday casual shorts. The waistband is stretchy and super comfortable, but there is a handy drawstring to tighten them more tightly.

There are several pockets, and they are deeper than most. We were able to keep our large iPhone 12 in the pocket for a run without it falling out of our pocket. There is also a back pocket with a button to keep your wallet safe.



Buy:

Patagonia Bags

at

$ 55



Buck Mason Deck Shorts

THE MOST VERSATILE SHORT

Buck mason

Buck Mason makes it easy to create an everyday uniform with basic tees, shirts and our favorites, Deck Shorts. We’ve worn Buck Mason’s cotton and nylon shorts more than likely any other men’s shorts over the past few years. We like the six-inch crotch, but the company also has an eight-inch offering if you’re looking for longer shorts.

There’s nothing too flashy about these shorts, and they look like vintage memorabilia you might see in photos of celebrities on vacation. Buck Mason offers them in multiple colors, and we’re always surprised at how comfortable a stylish pair of shorts can be to wear. They are a perfect choice for the beach, the gym or paired with a short sleeve button down shirt on the night of a date.

They feature a drawstring and button closure, two side pockets and a back pocket, although none of the pockets close completely.



Buy:

Buck Mason Deck Shorts

at

$ 85



Arctic Cool Cooling Performance Golf Shorts

BEST PERFORMING SHORTS

Arctic cold

These Arctic Cool golf shorts are sweat-wicking, feature four-way stretch fabric, and even have what the brand calls “HydroFreeze X technology,” which is a built-in cooling technology that we wish you could see. our other shorts can also have. Add to it all the UPF 50, and you’ve got a pair of sunscreen shorts to minimize your UV exposure. The most important thing to remember? You don’t need to know how to play golf to wear this high-tech pair.



Buy:

Arctic Cool Cooling Performance Shorts

at

$ 49.99



Goodfellow & Co.

BEST BUDGET SHORT

Target

The shorts from Goodfellow & Co. are just what you need if you are looking for a pair of fitted, budget-friendly shorts. We love this green option because it’s so versatile with just about any color in your wardrobe, but you can also get them in khaki and other shades that are perfect for summer.

Unlike some of the other shorts in our guide, these shorts have a bit more structure making them ideal when you need something on the dressy side but don’t want to overheat.



Buy:

Chino shorts Goodfellow & Co.

at

$ 16.99 +

