94-year-old woman tries on wedding dress after being banned from bridal boutique in 1952





Almost 70 years after marrying the love of her life, Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker was able to enjoy what is usually a crucial part of wedding preparations by trying on and choosing the dress of her dreams. Tucker, now a 94-year-old great-great-grandmother in Birmingham, Alabama, recently watched the movie Coming to America with her granddaughter Angela Strozier. During the wedding scene who can forget the pink flowing train gown, worn by Shari Headley as bride Lisa McDowell to Eddie Murphys Prince Akeem? Stozier heard Tucker whisper that she always wanted to try on a wedding dress, WVTM13 reported. But in 1952, when Tucker got married, blacks weren’t allowed in bridal shops in the South. So instead of her dream dress, she wore a blue mermaid-style dress borrowed from someone else. She told WVTM reporter Rick Karle that her fiance, Lehman, wears a sport jacket with white pants. He didn’t look good at all, but I married him anyway, she told Karle. Strozier and other family members decided it wasn’t too late to make Tuckers’ wish come true, and they made an appointment with him at their local Davids Bridal store. Finally, Tucker was able to say yes to the dress. Our grandma sacrificed so much for us, so being able to turn around and grant her a need was priceless to me, said Strozier. ABC7. A series of pictures and videos shared on Facebook by another granddaughter, Erica Tucker, capture the special occasion. I am getting married! Tucker says in a clip. She looks superb! Davids Bridal even made sure to try on a traditional garter belt. Tucker said ABC that she didn’t want to take the dress off. I looked at myself in the mirror, wanting to know who it is, she said. Yes, I was very excited! I felt good ! I told you it was like I was to marry! The fun of marriage doesn’t end there. According to ABC, the Tuckers family are now considering hosting a real wedding reception for her. And with four children, 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild, it is sure to be a party to remember. This story originally appeared on The easiest. Check The easiest for additional stories.

