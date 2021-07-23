“Gossip Girl” fashion: yesterday and today

When Gossip Girl debuted in 2007, iPhone and Twitter had just debuted, Instagram was still five years away, and TikTok was hardly a pipe dream. Sustainability wasn’t a big part of the dress lexicon, and ’90s trends were dismissed in favor of naughty maximalism. Since then, the world of social media and fashion has completely changed, as has the Gossip Girl wardrobe. Costume designer Eric Daman, who worked on both iterations, acknowledges that his approach to the show’s fashion has changed over time.

For one thing, vintage shopping was frowned upon by the characters in the original series, which Daman calls OGGG I didn’t do any vintage on the original, he tells Bustle. Sustainability is embraced a lot more now. It’s really important for this generation and also for me to have a [responsible] the fashion imprint is moving forward.

Likewise, the oversized 2000s aesthetic has been replaced with a throwback to the sober ’90s. Went into this more minimalist world, says Daman, whose previous credits include Sex and the city. It’s not the pencil-colored tights and shiny boots. It is a very refined almost monochromatic palette [today].

Upcoming, Daman talks to Bustle about the evolution of Gossip Girl costume design, from the impact of social media to the introduction of savings.

The return of 90s minimalism

The main difference between the Gossip Girl Standard cabinetry is maximalism vs minimalism. The sleek patent Julien Calloways pants and Zoya Lotts sheath dresses are a far cry from the bright red tights of Blair Waldorf and the ubiquitous headbands of Serena Van Der Woodsens.

The dawn of social media

Social media has completely transformed the way fans experience the Gossip Girl wardrobe. While filming the reboot, Daman was shocked at how quickly it took the internet to identify an item from paparazzi photos on set and share it on their Instagram, TikTok, or Twitter accounts. Jordan [Alexander] would get out of his trailer and within 15 minutes, [itd be on social media]. Who identifies these clothes? As if I don’t even remember the shoes she is wearing, he says.

He even started using the social media response to gauge which posts were a hit with fans. It’s a great litmus test to see how people react to certain things, says Daman, adding: if I want a certain bag to be showcased or we want an earring or item of clothing to be put on. in value, I knew I had to stage it. where they are outside.

It also did wonders in helping them secure the designers for the reboot. In the original, he says, we had to wait about two or three weeks for the paparazzi to shoot Blake. [Lively] wearing a Ferragamo bag for [brands] to get some kind of credit. Now i think [brands] see the turnaround of it and they see [that] the popularity and influence of children has skyrocketed.

Sustainability is now a priority

Sustainability was not an important part of the dress lexicon when Gossip Girl First aired in 2007. That has all changed now, as Gen Z is renowned for investing in green fashion through upcycling or vintage shopping.

I didn’t do any vintage on the original, says Daman. People had a secondary opinion and looked down on their noses. Maybe Jenny Humphrey would be frugal, but not even. I think there was a certain judgement around.

Today, however, it is adopted much more. He adds: it’s really important for this generation and for me too to have a [responsible] the fashion imprint is moving forward.

Vintage shopping also appeals to Generation Z’s desire to have unique pieces in their wardrobes. You can buy a large coin and only you have it, so there is a uniqueness that speaks to this generation as well. They don’t want the fast-paced fashion and the off-the-rack thing that everyone else has.

It’s not just designer labels

Daman says buyers today aren’t as label-focused as they used to be. I do not want [people] are also designer-centric these days, he says. Back to Pat [Fields] and [being] an early adopter of thinking outside the box, I don’t think this generation likes to be locked up.

Indeed the Gossip Girl the reboot characters mix and layer different designers and put together a more unique wardrobe. It’s not as if Julien Calloway was a daughter of Marc Jacobs, adds Daman. The world is open to him.

Comfort is the key

This generation loves the idea of ​​comfort and doesn’t want to give up on that to look amazing, says Daman. So, he was sure to incorporate an oversized vibe inspired by ’90s sportswear in both their loungewear and uniforms.

School uniforms are such an iconic visual of the original Gossip Girl and it’s something that definitely played between the two, but I think [with] the new uniforms, I really colored outside the boxes, he says. We ended up designing all this university equipment with all these logos and the heritage vibe.

What materialized were shorts and bomber jackets that brought a retro touch to the Gossip Girl uniform. It’s decidedly more comfortable and sporty than anything you could see on Waldorf or Van Der Woodsen over ten years ago.