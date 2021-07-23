Why Los Angeles Fashion Industry Should Be Worried About Drought

Sean Zahedi grew up in his father’s textile factory in Vernon, playing in the rows of finished fabrics as a young boy. He remembers when Lafayette Textiles employed some 200 workers to spin yarn, monitor knitting machines and dye clothes.

But when he returned to work for his father at this 55,000 square foot factory about four years ago, he found a smaller business on the verge of closure.

My father had his own dry cleaners, Zahedi says. But due to rising labor costs, environmental and water regulations, she moved to Nicaragua.

Manufacturing jobs in California have migrated overseas for years in a race to the bottom of wages and regulations. But today, many industries face a new challenge: They depend on access to endless, cheap water, and California’s future looks increasingly drier. Textile factory owners like Zahedi are among the first to ask: are we going to adapt or stop?

Eighty-five percent of California experiences extreme or exceptional drought conditions, the highest level on the United States Drought Monitor ladder. Without water, Zahedi said, there is no tissue.

We are no strangers to drought [and] the water situation, especially here in California, Zahedi says. It consumes a lot of water and results in a higher manufacturing cost.

These higher water costs, especially during the last drought in California, have prompted factories in Los Angeles to cross the border, said Ilse Metchek, president of the California Fashion Association. In 1990, the American fashion industry employed approximately 900,000 people. There are now around 90,000 seamstresses and fabric cutters. She says that although LA remains a hub of fashion talent, many manufacturing jobs are disappearing.

Industry [has] totally changed, she said. If we don’t have water here and we want to make jeans, clothes, dyed t-shirts, tops, jackets, we have to do it somewhere.

Metchek says that during the state’s last drought, businesses like the dye houses were forced to shut off their water for a period of time each day.

If you’re in a dry cleaners, the water should be running all the time, says Metchek. This is not a problem in Mexico.

Mandatory water cuts are not yet on the table, but Gov. Gavin Newsom recently called on all Californians to voluntarily conserve water, reducing usage by 15%.

Ideally, Zahedi says, he could move his factory elsewhere. But he notes, it’s so expensive to haul these big machines, let alone find the skilled manpower needed to operate them.

It could be like the next frontier, he says. How to make fabric without water? How to make a dye without water?

Dyeing without water can still take years or more. But use less water?

Sanjeev Bahl and his company Saitex already do. The denim maker has a facility in Vietnam but recently opened a small factory in Los Angeles, a move Bahl says is possible due to his company’s dyeing technology.

We use reverse osmosis and nanofiltration to purify water. So if you can imagine, the water is recycled all the time, he says.

The upfront costs are high, Bahl says. It took his business about seven years to break even on these greener dyeing machines. But he thinks it’s worth it.

Most people are looking for handy fruit and immediate returns on their investment, he says. I would cringe to say that radical resource productivity pays off. Whether it’s water or energy, anything you save helps you cut costs.