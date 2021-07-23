Famous Fashion Houses Celebrate 100 Years With New Fabulous Fragrances





TTwo of the world’s most famous fashion houses are celebrating an important century. One for introducing arguably the most iconic scent to the world, the other for its founding in 1921. Both mark the rare moment with brand new scents so everyone can have fun. Chanel N5 Hundred Years Even if, Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel founded the genesis of what was to become the Maison des Chanel in 1909, she introduced her very first perfume in 1921. Chanel N5 is one of the most enduring and beloved fragrances in the world. Maybe you have a bottle on your dressing table. As the story goes, No.5 was a recurring theme in Chanel’s life since her childhood, raised by nuns, far from Paris in the Bordeaux countryside. So when her perfumer presented her with 10 different bottles to taste, she immediately landed on the fifth bottle. The rest is history. While the iconic bottle we know today has been altered (the shape of the bottle itself in 1924 and the beveled cap in the 1950s), the original formula that Chanel launched on May 5, 1921 is timeless and has little changed over the last century. Chanel N5 is described as “this floral bouquet composed around May rose and jasmine features lively citrus top notes. Aldehydes create a unique presence while the sweet touch of Bourbon vanilla leaves an incredibly sensual trail. Body oil from the new Chanel Factory 5 collection, created to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Chanel n ° 5. To celebrate N5’s big birthday, Chanel launched a new line called Chanel factory 5.This is a limited edition line with very modern white packaging. It includes everything from body oils and bath tablets to creams and a new iteration of the scent that started it all, dubbed N5 LEAU. But perfume lovers may want to hurry. Several items in the limited range are already sold out. Gucci goes to the garden The Gucci House was founded by Guccio Gucci (abbreviation of Guccio Giovanbattista Giacinto Dario Maria Gucci) in Florence, Italy in 1921. It all started with imported and locally produced leather goods and then branched out into equestrian goods. Today, the luxury fashion house and maker of merchandising miracles make nearly $ 10 billion in sales annually, producing everything from handbags to home décor, sneakers to eyewear. Long before the nested G’s came to life, they were printed on humble canvas bags due to supply shortages during WWII, thus the nostalgic basket weaving design was born. Gucci’s infamous Horsebit bag arrived in 1955. Today, G stands for Gucci in almost every language in the world. To celebrate its 100th anniversary, Gucci has produced a new collection of perfumes called Garden of the Alchemists adding layers of aroma and mystery along the way. It joins the Gucci high perfume line with 11 legendary iterations with evocative names such as A Chant for the Nymph, Winters Spring, A Midnight Stroll and quite simply 1921. Some of the scents that crop up in the Alchemist’s Garden at Gucci. the Gucci Garden the brand’s epic showcase with an in-house osteria, boutique and bookstore opened in Florence in 2018 and has since inspired many products and collections. And now also the collection of perfumes The Alchemists Garden. The central scent of the new Alchemists Garden collection, 1921, is presented in a green glass bottle and is described as follows: La Fleur de Néroli is both intense and subtle, combining elegant density with a sparkling green edge. The greenness of Neroli Flower blends effortlessly with the sparkling freshness of Limone Cedrato, a tangy ingredient, fresher and more floral than lemon. Intended to be layered, each unique fragrance in the collection makes its own statement. For Chanel and Gucci, the brand of the century is a momentous occasion and the time to celebrate the sweet smell of success with exciting new fragrances.

