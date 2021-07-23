The Hundred: Oval Invincibles claim entertaining win over Manchester Originals in men’s opener

Invincible Oval 145-8 (100 bullets): Billings 49, T Curran 29; Klaassen 3-23 Manchester Originals 136-7 (100 balls): Brathwaite 37, Sower 2-18 The Invincibles win by nine points Scorecard

Oval Invincibles edged Manchester Originals by nine points as the Men’s Hundred got off to an entertaining start at the Oval.

After a poor start, Originals’ Carlos Brathwaite hit 37 out of 29 balls but, with 19 needed on the last five balls, the West Indies international was caught.

It was a fine bowling performance for the Invincibles that secured the win after captain Sam Billings previously touched 49 to lead a 32-3 to 145-8 rally of their 100 balls.

Here are BBC Sport’s takeaways on the Invincibles win.

Another fun night out at the Oval

This match didn’t quite fit into the drama of the women’s opener, but it was still another entertaining night at The Oval – the match lit by nutmeg, diving holds and a pair of brilliant brothers, both. of the 15 internationals from the two XIs.

Manchester started badly in their pursuit, with England’s Phil Salt and Jos Buttler making just four and eight respectively. After 41 balls, they were 50-4.

But with Brathwaite in the crease, almost anything is possible – as English fans know after he stunningly beat Ben Stokes in the 2016 Twenty20 World Cup Final.

Needing 47 points from the last 20 balls, he knocked out Englishman Tom Curran for six and all 18,126 home spectators – another positive turnout at the start of the new cricket competition – were nervous.

In the end, however, it was the other Curran, Sam – Tom’s younger brother – who caught Brathwaite for a long time, leaving the West Indies star to crumble from the field, dejected, taking Manchester hopes with him. .

Currans leads an impressive performance at the Invincibles bowling alley

Halfway through, Manchester were likely favorites after limiting the Invincibles to a below-par score.

The Invincibles bowling attack has escalated – led by the Currans.

Tom had already wowed the crowd with a shot of nutmeg with the bat. With the ball – his now iconic blindfold – he played the penultimate five-ball game and knocked out Calvin Harrison, who scored 23 of 16 in Brathwaite’s favor.

Sam, 23, with bleached blonde hair à la Phil Foden, threw the first five balls and the last five, deceiving Manchester hitters with slower balls, which he later told BBC Sport he had fine-tuned with the help of the West Indies. ‘the versatile Dwayne Bravo.

It was impressive from the two home English internationals, both from the Surrey academy.

They were well supported by another England international Reece Topley, who followed dangerous Joe Clarke for 15, and a lesser-known name, spinner Nathan Sowter, who contributed with 2-18.

Buttler calms down in Manchester defeat

Buttler, a key member of England’s 2019 World Cup winning team, is one of the world’s most destructive hitters at his best.

Here, as he did in England’s Twenty20 win over Pakistan on Tuesday, he struggled for fluidity.

He only hit a four out of his 10 balls – a reverse sweep of a ball before being returned.

All the names of the Manchester stars, skipper Buttler and Salt with the bat, or Matt Parkinson with the ball, have had quiet nights.

Buttler will only have one more match in The Hundred before leaving for England but the others must find their feet for Manchester to go far.

Manchester Originals were still behind the rate against Oval Invincibles, as this verse chart shows

Good night to Captain Billings

Sam Billings’ shot was crucial. He aimed wide at the side of the leg, hitting two big sixes.

But the way he organized his team on the pitch was also impressive. A change in the pitch helped take Buttler down and he even took a strategically right time out with 10 balls needed and the game hanging in the balance.

“He just did it smart,” said Alex Hartley, England Women’s World Cup winner and BBC expert.

“Buttler hit a reverse sweep, he put that fielder back on so Buttler had to pass some extra cover and that’s where he got caught. Billings was absolutely outstanding.”

Sam Billings has scored a vast majority of his runs on the side of the leg

Hundreds of tactics begin to emerge

The game also saw new tactics, brought about by The new rules of the Hundred, begin to emerge.

Sam Curran and Manchester left-arm spinner Tom Hartley took the option of making 10 consecutive deliveries at the start of each inning.

In the batting innings of the Invincibles and in an effort to take advantage of fielding restrictions, Sam Curran was promoted to the opening position, a position unknown to the southpaw who typically hits in the middle order.

He hit a six on his fourth ball, but then became Hartley’s first casualty, bowled over by a faster delivery by the spinner.

Hartley was arguably the Originals’ most impressive pitcher, also dismissing England hitter Jason Roy – he was caught brilliantly by Tom Lammonby diving into the depths for 20 – and taking 2-20 despite 15 balls on the power play and five at the end. .