Best places to buy dresses online 2021: find the perfect dress for you

Now that Vax Girl Summer is in full swing (and we can actually release this year), that means there are endless opportunities to refresh your dress collection. Sure, dresses are a wardrobe staple that is suitable for any season, but after a year where most of us wore yoga tracksuits and pants exclusively, the idea of ​​dressing a bit more after being starved for fashion is very attractive. If you’re like me, you might have found yourself recently browsing the web looking for the best places to buy IRL dresses online, that’s cool and all, but who has the time and / or the patience. these days ?

Plus, with in-person events back on track (I’m talking weddings, outdoor concerts, socially distant birthday parties, you name it), there is a long list of appropriate sartorial occasions. which make the investment in some new dresses completely justifiable. Naturally, buying dresses (or any garment, for that matter) means you can’t try on the clothes before you buy them, but let’s face it, return policies these days are pretty generous.

That being said, with so many online retailers in the market these days, it can be difficult to find the right place to find the dress you are looking for, depending on the size options available for the special occasion in question. , or just one that aligns with your personal aesthetic. Because there really isn’t a one-size-fits-all dress store, we’ve gone ahead and outlined the best places to buy dresses online, whether you’re looking for a retro dress or a classic LBD.

We know, we know Amazon probably isn’t the first place that comes to your mind when thinking about shopping for trendy clothes, but we’ve done some research and believe us, there are some serious things to do. gems to find. In fact, if you’re looking for a budget nap dress or a designer dress, you’ll be glad you stopped (virtually, that is).

R. Vivimos Vintage Inspired Floral Nap Dress

This gorgeous summer dress features a vintage-inspired floral print and smocked details. There’s a reason it’s an Amazon bestseller!

Nufiwi Printed Mesh Bodycon Dress

Our fashion editor found this star House of Sunny Hockney fooled dress.

Zara is basically our chic but budget clothing destination that never lets us down, and finding stellar dresses whether it’s for a wedding or a first date with a promising hinge match, they’re bound to have something that is going to look amazing. without leaving any traces in your wallet.

Satin-effect printed mini dress

Is not the perfect day dress you have already seen ? U.S. too.

Crochet midi dress

This gorgeous crochet dress looks either authentic vintage or handmade, but it’s still under $ 150. This is precisely why we love Zara.

Lulus has long been known as the go-to destination for high-quality, yet affordable bridesmaids and wedding guest dresses, but while it still rings true, they have so much more to offer. From bohemian midi dresses to sexy evening dresses, there are tons of options to choose from and many styles under $ 100.

Lulus French Countryside Low Rise Midi Dress

Wear it to your cousins’ wedding, to a boozy Sunday brunch with your best friends or to an al fresco dinner this floral midi is perfect for almost any occasion, so you will definitely be wearing it more than a handful of times.

Garden Bliss Cutout Maxi Dress

This long dress is living proof that long dresses are, in fact, sexy.

As the unofficial (but quintessentially low-key) cool girl label, it’s no surprise that LA-based Ref is on the list. Not only are their durable clothes both sexy and timeless, but they’re also good for the planet, meaning you don’t have to feel guilty about investing a dress or two or three.

Doutzen dress

I passed out for that best selling tea dress wearing one of the latest Refs prints.

Mid-length butterfly dress

This sexy black dress proves that solids are definitely not boring. You can wear this number virtually anywhere and it will work wonderfully.

Were obsessed with virtually everything Revolve has to offer, from their selection of contemporary influencer-endorsed denim to their vast assortment of clothing from up-and-coming brands like Selkie, ASTR The Label, Cult Gaia and LPA. But that being said, we’ve always been ~ extra ~ impressed with their sizable clothing offerings. You won’t find super cheap dresses at Revolve, but there are plenty of contemporary styles at reasonable prices to choose from if you want to splurge a bit.

Selkie the princess dress

Revolve only recently started to carry the famous label on the Internet (and perpetually sold out). Get your hands on one of these dream dresses while you still can (!!!).

Cult Gaia Alicia Knit Dress

This midi in tight knit is a slightly more modest iteration of the now famous Serita dress (and endorsed by Hailey Bieber).

Known for their retro-inspired clothing including sizing, ModCloth knows how to dress well. Whether it’s their eponymous in-house collection of whimsical dresses or collections inspired by each decade (they currently have the 50s, 60s and 70s), there is literally something for everyone and every occasion befitting of. a dress.

Lets Go bohemian long dress

I think I found the perfect dress for fall 2021, let’s be honest, this dress will be af chic in any season.

ModCloth x Barbie Retro Reprucussions straight dress

This classic 1960s straight dress was inspired by vintage barbie style and yes I’m ~ way ~ in it.