Here are the most comfortable and stylish men’s shorts to wear this summer

Here are the most comfortable and stylish men’s shorts for running, hiking, biking, lounging, travel and swimming.

After some initial research online, we spent several weeks wearing each of the shorts mentioned below to see how they performed and make sure they were up to the task.

To be fair, in the past with shorts we’ve pretty much gone khakis or sweatshirts by default. But since completing this in-depth sartorial review, we’ve gained a new appreciation for all the variations available in fabric, weight and style. To make this list, each short had to offer exceptional functionality, fit and feel.

So here is our top dozen choices for summer 2021 for shorts that we will continue to model and recommend to our family and friends.

Read on for more information on each of these items and why we love them for summer 2021. As always, the prices listed may fluctuate over time as products go on sale.

Prana Alameda

Made from a thin, surprisingly durable, stretchy and long-lasting material called ReZion, these wrinkle-resistant shorts – perhaps our favorite of the bunch – are up to almost any challenge. They strike the perfect mix between good looking and sporty. Their hidden zippered side pocket is ideal for storing cash, cards, keys or sunglasses. Plus, the fact that they offer moisture-wicking, quick-drying, mesh-lined front pockets, and UPF 50+ protection means they’re also a good choice if your activities get amphibious.

Buy on Prana.

Dawn of Houdini

Stretchy and versatile but with a subtle texture, these lightweight but outdoor shorts feature horizontal zippered front pockets, with a hidden compartment inside the right pocket to prevent your phone from bouncing while you are hiking. hiking or biking. They are made from a durable, fully recyclable ripstop fabric that includes 38% recycled fibers. And even if they would certainly be soaked in a downpour, we can attest that their water-repellent fluorocarbon-free coating does protect against small splashes.

Buy on Houdini.

Roark Serrano 8 inch

From Roark’s Run Amok collection, these silky unlined shorts are as functional as they are lightweight and comfortable. In addition to two open side pockets, they have a small zipped pocket on the side and another on the back. They are therefore perfect for going out, running or being used in the summer in general, especially since they come in a bunch of interesting designs.

Buy on Roark.

Uprising of the Onzepines

Spandex has its place when you ride. But once you get off the bike, you don’t want to be “that guy”. Elevenpine’s Uprising is a revolutionary take on cycling shorts. Not only are they comfortable for biking or other exercise, but they look cool (in terms of style) just walking around in public and keep you cool (in terms of temperature), thanks to closures. Unique side zippers that let your legs air out. They pair particularly well on the Elevenpine-clad chamois Liberator lining or their highly breathable MultiSport Boxer, which includes a convenient phone pocket.

Buy on Onzepine.

Easy Cotton Linen Snow Peak Shorts

For more refined summer moments spent picnicking and kibbitzer around the country club, these elegant linen shorts reign supreme. In addition to their striking pattern, which begs to be paired with a variety of button down shirts and polo shirts, these shorts feature a fabric that provides a great hand feel. And they’re also comfortable to wear, including an indulgent belt with unexpected built-in cords, for barbecues and picnics where you eat one too many sandwiches.

Buy on Snow peak.

ScottEVest Hidden Cargo Shorts

These ScottEVest classics prove that having good resources throughout summer stays doesn’t necessarily mean bulky, chunky shorts. In addition to the rear magnetic closure pockets, they feature two front pockets on each side, the most forward of which are deep enough to easily bury a passport, paperback, snacks, gadgets or even a water bottle. And thanks to its sophisticated adjustable waistband, these ultimate travel shorts will always be as loose or as comfortable as you need them. We’ve been wearing them for years and don’t go on a trip in good weather without them.

Buy on ScottEVest.

Cozy Earth Ultra-Soft Bamboo Joggers

Don’t let the dangling drawstring fool you, these highly evolved sweatshirts are not only the ultimate in loungewear, they can complete a dressier outfit than you might think. And as pleasantly textured as the linen shorts above were, they’re luxuriously soft, sleek, and comfy. Absolutely comfortable to wear, with their “brushed viscose in bamboo fabric” they are definitely a fun and relaxed take on the gym-to-the-café shorts.

Buy on Cozy earth.

Gym Plus Coffee Rhythm

Simple and stretchy, these high performance shorts are synonymous with business. Their side slit hem is a subtle detail that offers a wide range of movement in a variety of activities. And their lightweight, breathable fabric makes them our top choice for playing sports and exercising this summer. This is a great pair of workout shorts. It’s no wonder that One Direction’s Niall Horan has become a major investor in this burgeoning Irish leisure brand.

Buy on Cafe Gym Plus.

Oued Houdini

For outdoor getaways on the hottest summer days, opt for these shorts. They are tough enough for any hike or climb. And so light you might even forget you’re wearing them. They have a very interesting buckle and fine buckle system on their adjustable belt. Most convenient of all, they stow in their own hidden zippered security pocket. They would therefore be perfect to take as spare shorts, in case the conditions prove too difficult for your first set.

Buy on Houdini.

Eleven detour

These next level bike shorts are made from an antimicrobial blend of polyester and elastane. They offer deep and open pockets, as well as a secret mini compartment for money and cards in the additional zippered front pocket. In addition to Elevenpine’s signature zip side vents, these super comfy shorts also feature a zip fly. At the bottom, instead of Velcro (like with their Uprising shorts mentioned above), the Detour closes with snaps. Plus, Elevenpine founder Jeff Curran tells us they shine the most when bombing tough descents, mixing them up on gravel and on long, multi-day hikes.

Buy on Onzepine.

Snow Peak Indigo C / N

These may look like more traditional cargo shorts, but you better believe this Japanese-designed tech garment is ready for adventure. The light, flowing fabric is windproof, water resistant and produces a delicious “swish-swash” sound as you walk. Their zip and button fly is completed with a special clasp on an integrated belt that tightens with a small tug. Cargo pockets are gathered, covered, and snapped closed, all to prevent your items in a pocket from escaping. Rest assured, they are just as tough and fun as they look.

Buy on Snow peak.

Prana Hybridizer

At first glance, these shorts may seem ordinary and unpretentious. But similar to the Alameda de Prana, above, these are fantastic, versatile shorts that can both go with just about anything and follow you wherever you take a walk. True earth-water garments, they even have an interior drawstring to transition between the boardwalk and board shorts. Whether at the beach or on the trails, back at the campsite or in town, these dynamic all-in-one shorts will hold up really well in the end.

Buy on Prana.

