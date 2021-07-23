Fashion Tech Works launches with resources for apparel companies





In the heart of the fashion district of downtown Los Angeles, at New market building, Fashion technology works offers a new space to cultivate creativity and innovation. The fashion-focused space serves as a digital design hub, content studio, event space, and coworking site for designers and brands big and small. There are different items that we can offer. First and foremost, it’s a community, explained The New Marts CEO Tom Keefer. More importantly, these are the services we have been able to align with as a one-stop turnkey destination for designers and brand builders, where they have all the tools they need to move from concept to design. finished sample. Fashion Tech Works tools for content creation include a videography and photography studio, podcast space, social media culture, digital marketing opportunities, and augmented and virtual reality technologies. Thanks to its partnerships with manufacturers who use tools of Gerber technology, Kornit Digital and Tukatech, Fashion Tech Works also offers CAD, sample prototyping, 3D printing, durable clothing manufacturing, and small series for clothing manufacturing. The space and its services are available for on-site and remote work models. People are coming out of schools and are already learning about sustainable manufacturing. They are ready to jump right out of their graduation to launch their lines with sustainable manufacturing, and we want to support their vision and move the whole model forward, said Fashion Tech Works Founder and CEO Cindy. Keefer. This model is completely step by step for a new designer to enable them to manufacture sustainably, ethically and with a reduced carbon footprint. This is something that we are really proud of. This is what will help us stand out from all other coworking situations. Services are available a la carte and through charter memberships. Remote Silver, Gold Open Office, and Platinum Private Office subscriptions are available for a monthly fee of $ 60, $ 400, and $ 600 respectively, each providing a certain number of hours to access the podcast studio, station. design, boardroom or content spaces. Event services, such as organizing fashion and trade shows or other apparel industry events, are also available. Large companies can use the space to test new ideas. A company like Boardriders has offices around the world including one in Huntington Beach, [Calif.], said Mark Robinson, director of operations for Fashion Tech Works and CEO of Susarel, Inc. Fashion Tech Works gives them a place where they can test this news Roxy high before going abroad. With an advisory board made up of fashion industry veterans, including Sherri Barry, co-founder of Fabric on-demand manufacturing services; Barbara Bundy, vice president of education at Institute of Fashion, Design and Merchandising; Laurie Champagne, CEO of Social theory; Frances Harder, author of Fashion for Profit; Ilse Metchek, President of the California Fashion Association; and TJ Walker, co-founder of Cross colors, Fashion Tech Works aims to deliver cutting-edge resources with a people-centered approach that blends technology and people-centric connections. Additional information regarding Fashion Tech Works can be found via fashiontechworks.com.

