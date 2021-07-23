Kareena Kapoor in a red wrap dress and her sister Karisma in chic top and pants are the goals of the sister | Fashion trends





Bollywood fashion icons and sister duo Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have reunited for a shoot with director Punit Malhotra. The actors used their respective Instagram accounts to share BTS (behind the scenes) snaps from the set, giving us some major fashion goals. Karisma posted a photo with her sister on Instagram on Thursday, July 22, and announced that something exciting was brewing. She also said touring with Bebo is always fun. “Always a special shoot with bebo, something exciting is coming soon,” Karisma captioned her post. The pair of sisters chose chic and exceptional looking sets in the photos. We are inspired by them for their style. + ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor in 9k leopard midi is glam, Kareena Kapoor calls it hottest While Karisma wore a stylish and trendy colorful top with high waisted pants, Kareena opted for a charming red dress. Kareena donned a plunging neckline wrap dress for the shoot. The asymmetrical ensemble featured long sheepskin sleeves with gathered cuffs, a raised layered collar, a ruffled hem, and a fabric belt to cinch the dress at the waist. + Kareena looked exquisite in the dress. Plus, the bright red color added romantic charm to her look. The mother-of-two chose minimal accessories like a ring and white strappy pumps to style the bright red midi. Kareena left her soft wavy braids open in a middle parting and went for smoky eyeshadow, kohl rimmed eyes, a nude lip shade, a hint of blush on the cheeks, eyebrows on the flesh, a radiant highlighter and a crisp outline. + As for Karisma Kapoor, she complemented her sister with a sleeveless turtleneck top in green, blue and white stripes. She paired the chic top with high-waisted black pants with flared hems. Her attire gave her a grand patronage vibe, and we love her. Karisma wore the ensemble with minimal jewelry, pumps, a half-tied hairstyle, and minimal makeup that included a nude lip shade, dewy skin, and subtle eye shadow. What do you think of the look of the duo of sisters? As for us, we definitely take style cues for lunches with our siblings. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/fashion/kareena-kapoor-in-red-wrap-dress-and-karisma-in-top-and-pants-are-sister-goals-101627015216528.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos