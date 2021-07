Skechers launches streetwear community petition with Kansai Yamamoto collaboration

Skechers’ chunky silhouettes have never reached the same level as the New Balances, which boast a cool, daddy-like aesthetic. Still, the underdog sneaker brand takes a page out of the New Balances book and slowly goes from a lousy shoe maker to a coveted collaborator. In an unexpected twist, Skechers pays tribute to Kansai Yamamoto, the legendary Japanese designer who died last year, through a collaboration with kansayamamoto. Known for his Kabuki-inspired style, Yamamoto has often used the artistic forms approach for dramatic costume and makeup, with his designs now appearing on four new Skechers styles. A confused collaboration As a pop culture icon who outfitted some of the ’70s best-known musicians, including David Bowie Yamamoto’s consistent style, this seems like an odd choice for a Skechers collaboration. It’s easy to see what his incredible and recognizable work brings to the sneaker brand, but what does he do in return for the Yamamoto label? Skechers Collaborations like this seem like a silent deal between two brands: one provides legendary influence, while the other presents an opportunity for profit. Here, Skechers and kansayamamoto have nothing in common except consumerism. In streetwear in particular, these types of partnerships are made on a daily basis. BAPE and Coach, two brands that apparently do not have a common audience, recently bonded while relying on famous faces to sell their otherwise confusing products. Some money seizures are more obvious: just look at the Cheetos x Adidas collaborative clothing. Skechers Yet regardless of what makes sense, such collaborations are made knowing somebody is required to spend money on their offers. And just as these latest examples are already generating hype online, Skechers Yamamoto sneakers will undoubtedly sell as much as their manufacturers. Yamamoto elevates Skechers to haute couture Yamamoto’s colorful designs elevate classic Skechers designs to a certain extent, perhaps because they cover most of the Max Cushioning Premier fashion sneakers. Her iconic designs, inspired by traditional kabuki theater and beauty, dress up the KY Kabuki Paint shoes for men and KY Nadeshiko for women, while the KY Sol for men and KY Luna for women styles include ombre color patterns that simulate the sun and moon. Priced at $ 170 each, the kansayamamoto x Skechers Max Cushioning Premier sneakers are available at Skechers flagship stores worldwide and across Canada. brand website. The cash grab will continue on August 21, when new styles of collaborators debut.

