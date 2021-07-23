LVMH takes a majority stake in the Virgil Ablohs Off White label; the designer gets a more important role





THE WHAT? LVMH became a majority investor in the Virgil Ablohs Off White label, after jointly agreeing to pursue new projects in the luxury categories. THE DETAILS By entering into a definitive deal, LVMH will own 60 percent of the brand, with Abloh retaining a 40 percent stake and remaining creative director of the brand. Abloh will also be given a larger role within the company, helping to create new brands and evolve into new lines of business. After agreeing to join forces, LVMH said in a press release, that it will draw on the expertise of the Group to launch new brands and partner with existing brands in a variety of sectors beyond. beyond the realm of fashion. The first discussions have already started. THE WHY ? Abloh’s popularity with Gen Z and Millennial audiences allows LVMH to reach a new target audience, with the extended partnership highlighting the company’s goal of reaching out to a younger consumer. Michael Burke, Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, said: From groundbreaking fashion shows to creating a new contemporary language of menswear, Virgil has left a lasting imprint on Maison Louis Vuitton. By breaking down boundaries and proclaiming a deeply inclusive philosophy, Virgil has extended the reach of Louis Vuitton’s luxury universe. We are proud of how far we have come so far and very excited to be opening new ones. Abloh continued. I am also honored to use this partnership to deepen my long-standing commitment to expanding opportunities for diverse people and fostering greater equity and inclusion in the industries we serve. This is an incredible new platform to take the disruption we’ve made together to a whole new level.

