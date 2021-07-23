Fashion
Whether you’re 25 or 65, here are 8 non-basic fashion trends to try
Dressing for your age is not a concept that I buy into. The wonderful thing about fashion is that it is one of the purest forms of expression, and it should never be restrictive. As for preaching to you about what you should and shouldn’t wear when you reach a certain age, that’s not what Who what to wear is or will never be on. If you like something and it makes you feel good, then this is what you should wear at the end of the story.
Still, I understand that there are specific elements that those in certain age groups tend to gravitate towards, whether they like it or not. For example, I wore a parcel more heels in teens and twenties than now in my 30s. But that’s not what we’re here for. Instead, I mean the fashion trends that generally appeal to all ages, and I’m not just talking about wardrobe basics.
Below, I’ve focused on the pieces and statement trends that I think look good on anyone, whether they’re 25 or 65. new kinds of fashion can’t stop wearing to the modern take on perhaps the most classic piece of jewelry, all of the trends I’ve featured feel distinctly 2021. Scroll down to see eight fashion trends worth trying at every age.
PRINTED SHIRTS
Style Notes: In an unexpected twist on the 2021 plot, the printed shirts dads wear on vacation have become a breakout style star. Tucked into jeans and completed with chunky sandals, it’s a quick and effective way to update your look.
Shop the trend:
Kitri Boyfriend Shirt Mariana Blue Sunbathers (115)
Mara Hoffmann Auberon Printed Hemp Shirt (202)
Mango Printed cotton shirt (30)
SQUARE TOE SANDALS
Style Notes: Sometimes it’s the smallest changes that can make the biggest difference, and they absolutely do when it comes to this shoe trend. Sleek yet bold, the simple squaring of a toe will make your outfits much more modern.
Shop the trend:
Free people Love hit the heels (128)
Zara Braided square toe sandals (30)
& other stories Square-toe leather heeled sandal (85)
WHITE JEAN
Style Notes: Once considered a pass, white jeans have returned to the top of the sartorial agenda. My 53-year-old mother swore she would never wear them, but on my last visit she had clearly changed her mind, wearing hers with a blue button-down shirt and beige sandals. So Chic. I think she gets it from me
Shop the trend:
Citizens of humanity Straight leg jeans (260)
Karen millen Straight fit Curve City jeans (45)
Monki Jean Taiki White (40)
BERMUDA
Style Notes: The last thing I want to do is play with my own insecurity, but there was a time when I avoided shorts at all costs, even on vacation. Now, however, after seeing how beautiful they look on all the women, I’ve come back to them through fitted Bermuda shorts that drop just above the knee.
Shop the trend:
NA-KD Linen Bermuda Shorts (33)
IR studio Bermuda shorts (38)
H&M Linen blend Bermuda shorts (20)
LEATHER BLAZERS
Style Notes: There are classic, timeless, sophisticated blazers. Then there is leather equally sophisticated blazers, but with an undeniable cool credit. I also think they look a lot more adult (in a good way) than the leather bikers.
Shop the trend:
ASOS design Faux Leather Dad Suit Blazer (45)
Marks and Spencer Single-breasted leather blazer (249)
We free them Vegan Blazer By My Side (118)
DRESSES WITH PUFF SLEEVES
Style Notes: I introduced my grandmother to the puff sleeves this summer, and she said, “I can’t believe I’ve never worn them before.” Like me, she’s round and a puffed sleeve works wonders for balancing our breasts. You don’t have to be busty to pull them off, however. They look great on all physique. Right now I’m drawn to styles with simple block colors.
Shop the trend:
Deposit Cotton dress with puffed sleeves and belt (36)
Ulla johnson Iliana mid-length cotton dress (417)
COS Puff sleeve dress (79)
BAROQUE PEARLS
Style Notes: Previously considered an “old-fashioned” trend, pearls are today one of the most chic jewelry on the market. Baroque freshwater pearls are always the order of the day and will be the perfect finishing touch to any outfit.
Shop the trend:
Eliou Pietro Baroque pearl necklace (128)
Better Dangle earrings with bold pearls (60)
Mateo Baroque Diamond and Pearl Necklace (505)
BRIGHT COLORS
Style Notes: It can be tempting to shy away from a colored wardrobe no matter your age, but nothing is guaranteed to cheer you up and your stock of clothing quite as much as wearing them. Go for a singular piece, like a handbag or a watch, if a complete look seems too much for you. The goal is to prepare yourself to wear as many at once as you want, just like Mette.
Shop the trend:
Mint Velvet Wide-leg blue linen pants (89)
Rado True Thinline Les Couleurs Le Corbusier Watch in Luminious Pink (1850)
May Cecily silk shirt (219)
Next, Fall / Winter 2021 trends: the only fashion looks you need to know
This article originally appeared on Who what to wear
